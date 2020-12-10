 

First Patient Enrolled in Novocure’s Global Phase 3 TRIDENT Trial of Optune Concurrent with Radiation Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the first patient has been enrolled in its global phase 3 TRIDENT trial, a randomized study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) testing the potential survival benefit of initiating Optune concurrent with radiation therapy.

Currently, Optune with maintenance temozolomide is used to treat adults with glioblastoma, following maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy. However, preclinical studies demonstrate Tumor Treating Fields can be used synergistically with radiation therapy, due to increased tumor sensitivity to radiation therapy, further inhibiting DNA damage repair.

Trident will enroll 950 newly diagnosed GBM patients who, after surgery or biopsy, are candidates for radiation therapy and temozolomide. The experimental group will receive Optune concurrent with radiation therapy and temozolomide for six weeks, followed by Optune and temozolomide. The control group will receive radiation therapy and temozolomide for six weeks, followed by Optune and temozolomide. Patients will continue on Optune for 24 months or until second tumor progression, whichever occurs first.

“We are excited to have begun our TRIDENT trial in newly diagnosed GBM,” said Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer. “The TRIDENT trial represents our commitment to extending survival for GBM patients. We look forward to our partnership with the hundreds of patients who will participate in this study, their families and caregivers, and the nearly 100 leading institutions who have committed to this important research in GBM.”

About Optune

Optune is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for GBM. Optune delivers Tumor Treating Fields to the region of the tumor.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells with specific membrane properties. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with GBM and in the U.S. for MPM, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types – including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

