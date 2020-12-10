Avricore Health Announces Board of Directors Change, New Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or “ AVCR ”) announces changes to its board of directors today as the Company continues to make significant progress towards its objective of bringing comprehensive point-of-care testing and reporting solutions for chronic disease and viral infection, including COVID-19, to community pharmacies around the world.

The Company welcomes CTO Rodger Seccombe , co-creator of HealthTab to the Board. T hanks, Bobby Rai for his service and leadership on the B oard of D irectors and as President he takes advisory role .

The Board extends a warm welcome to the Company’s CTO and co-founder of HealthTab, Rodger Seccombe.

“I’m really glad to welcome Rodger to the Board, as he has been such an integral part of the team and important driver of our success,” said Board Chair, David Hall. “We look forward to having his perspective at the table as we execute our plans for growth in 2021.”

Mr. Seccombe brings over 20 years of experience in software and technology, as well as clean energy, having successfully developed and sold multiple ventures throughout his career. In 2014, Mr. Seccombe launched a cloud-based informatics system currently being used by some of the largest medical laboratory networks and instrument manufacturers in North America to help monitor and improve the accuracy of their testing. After recognizing the need for more accurate and accessible point-of-care testing services in the community, Mr. Seccombe, along with his brother, created and pioneered HealthTab, which was later acquired by Avricore Health in 2017.

Resigning from the board and as President, is Bobby Rai, who led the Company through its transition to become Avricore Health from its previous iteration as a cross-licence drug maker. Mr. Rai demonstrated great vision and tenacity in setting Avricore Health on its path to becoming a world leader in bringing innovations to pharmacy, such as the Company’s point-of-care data sharing technology, HealthTab.

In 2019, Mr. Rai took the role as President to support the transition of new CEO Hector Bremner, and today, now that this transition is fully executed, he takes a role on the Company’s Advisory Board.

Also joining the Advisory Board is Dr. Sanjeev Goel, founder of Peak Human and practicing physician with Kennedy Medical Centre. Dr. Goel promotes healthy lifestyles through plant-based diets, physical activity, mental health and regenerative medicine. Dr. Goel also works with indigenous communities in Ontario to bring quality medical practice to those communities.