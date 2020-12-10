 

Avricore Health Announces Board of Directors Change, New Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:45  |  50   |   |   

The Company welcomes CTO Rodger Seccombe, co-creator of HealthTab to the Board. Thanks, Bobby Rai for his service and leadership on the Board of Directors and as President he takes advisory role.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) announces changes to its board of directors today as the Company continues to make significant progress towards its objective of bringing comprehensive point-of-care testing and reporting solutions for chronic disease and viral infection, including COVID-19, to community pharmacies around the world.

The Board extends a warm welcome to the Company’s CTO and co-founder of HealthTab, Rodger Seccombe.

“I’m really glad to welcome Rodger to the Board, as he has been such an integral part of the team and important driver of our success,” said Board Chair, David Hall. “We look forward to having his perspective at the table as we execute our plans for growth in 2021.”

Mr. Seccombe brings over 20 years of experience in software and technology, as well as clean energy, having successfully developed and sold multiple ventures throughout his career. In 2014, Mr. Seccombe launched a cloud-based informatics system currently being used by some of the largest medical laboratory networks and instrument manufacturers in North America to help monitor and improve the accuracy of their testing. After recognizing the need for more accurate and accessible point-of-care testing services in the community, Mr. Seccombe, along with his brother, created and pioneered HealthTab, which was later acquired by Avricore Health in 2017.

Resigning from the board and as President, is Bobby Rai, who led the Company through its transition to become Avricore Health from its previous iteration as a cross-licence drug maker. Mr. Rai demonstrated great vision and tenacity in setting Avricore Health on its path to becoming a world leader in bringing innovations to pharmacy, such as the Company’s point-of-care data sharing technology, HealthTab.

In 2019, Mr. Rai took the role as President to support the transition of new CEO Hector Bremner, and today, now that this transition is fully executed, he takes a role on the Company’s Advisory Board.

Also joining the Advisory Board is Dr. Sanjeev Goel, founder of Peak Human and practicing physician with Kennedy Medical Centre. Dr. Goel promotes healthy lifestyles through plant-based diets, physical activity, mental health and regenerative medicine. Dr. Goel also works with indigenous communities in Ontario to bring quality medical practice to those communities.

Seite 1 von 3
Avricore Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Announces Board of Directors Change, New Advisor The Company welcomes CTO Rodger Seccombe, co-creator of HealthTab to the Board. Thanks, Bobby Rai for his service and leadership on the Board of Directors and as President he takes advisory role. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Avricore’s HealthTab Expands North With Oak Medical Arts
25.11.20
CORRECTION – Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing
23.11.20
Avricore Health’s HealthTab Endorsed by Ontario Pharmacists Association for Real-Time COVID-19 Data Reporting in Community Pharmacies
13.11.20
Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing