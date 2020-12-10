Avicanna Launches Medical Cannabis Program with its RHO Phyto Formulary Nationwide in Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/



Leveraging the successful launch of the Company’s RHO Phyto branded advanced medical cannabis product line in Canada, the portfolio of preparations, including oil drops, sublingual sprays, capsules and topicals, are now available nationwide in Colombia through physician prescription under the Magisterial model





The medical program includes Avicanna’s 3 pillars aimed at setting the gold standard for medical cannabis in Colombia and other Latin American markets, including Medical community education, Advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid preparations and a Comprehensive patient support program





Coinciding with the launch of the medical program, Avicanna is hosting its second Colombian symposium Magisterial Formulas: Advances in Cannabinoid Research, Product Offering and Patient Access



TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces the launch of its medical cannabis program in Colombia, under compound pharmacy legislation “Formulaciones Magistrales”, in which Avicanna will provide its standardized, industry-leading cannabinoid formulary to patients and the medical community. Additionally, this program includes the education and training of the medical community and a comprehensive patient support program.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc., commented: “After 2 years of preparation, we are proud to be launching this complete program in a market that is very significant to us and to be doing so with a medical community that we have been working closely with for close to 3 years. We believe that this medical program will set the gold standard for advanced cannabinoid-based medicine in Colombia and will act as a proof of concept for planned expansions into other Latin American markets.”

The pharmaceutical cannabinoid preparations, which require physician prescription, will be commercialized through a range of business models including direct sales to patients, delivery to national pharmacies and delivery to third party medical institutions across Colombia. This comprehensive medical cannabis program is the first of its kind in Colombia to be educating and training third party health care practitioners on the efficacy of advanced cannabinoid-based medicine across various clinical indications and comorbidities and providing appropriate cannabinoid solutions. The target therapeutic areas include neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, psychiatric indications such as PTSD, anxiety, depression as well as chronic pain.