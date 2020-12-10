Talenom implements its growth strategy by acquiring two accounting firms in Sweden and expands to Växjö 

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the accounting firms Ekonomianalys KL AB and Persson & Thorin AB in Sweden. With these acquisitions, Talenom further strengthens its position in the Swedish market and expands its operations to a new municipality, Växjö. Talenom estimates that after these acquisitions, its business operations will be on a sufficiently broad footing to enable it to profitably localise and introduce its own software in Sweden. Talenom’s stronger foothold in Sweden also supports its organic growth in the new areas of Växjö and northwestern Stockholm. The combined net sales of the acquirees in the period of last 12 months was around 3.5 million euros (previous 12-month comparison period: 2.8 million euros) and their operating profit was around 0.3 million euros (previous 12-month comparison period: 0.5 million euros).

The acquired businesses will be transferred to Talenom on 4 January 2021 and thus the acquisitions have no effect on the guidance for 2020. The transactions will be carried out by acquiring the entire share capital of the companies and paid in the form of new Talenom Plc shares subscribed for in a directed share issue and with cash. The combined total transaction price is 2.8 million euros and combined possible additional purchase price if operational and financial targets are reached, is 2.2 million euros at maximum.

“I’m truly pleased that Ekonomianalys and Persson & Thorin will strengthen our growth in Sweden. During our negotiations, we arrived at a strong shared vision of further transforming the Swedish accounting sector in the direction of consultancy and digitalising routines to free up time for customers. At the same time, we will become strategically large enough to enable us to localise our own systems. I warmly welcome these new accounting firms to Talenom,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

“Acquisitions are a key element of our strategy and our goal of developing Talenom into a strong international player. We’re gaining robust conceptual expertise and are expanding geographically in Sweden. Our business is making the leap into a size class that enables us to tap into substantial economies of scale,” says Tuomas Iivanainen, Director, International Business at Talenom.