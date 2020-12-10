Class 1 Nickel Listed on the OTCQB Under the Symbol NICLF

Benjamin H. Cooper, President and CEO stated: “We are pleased to now be trading on the OTCQB and look forward to welcoming new shareholders as a result. Class 1 Nickel is in the process of validating and upgrading the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineral Resource Estimate as stated to the market on December 1, 2020 announcement . The Company is also actively evaluating and interpreting all past project data and all newly generated technical and geophysical data in order to plan an expansion drilling campaign to upgrade the resource even further.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE:NICO; OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company received trading approval from OTC Markets in order to increase accessibility to US-based retail and institutional investors and is now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol NICLF. The Company profile can be viewed at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NICLF/overview .

The Alexo-Dundonald Project has a total Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.25 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.99% Nickel and a total Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.01 million tonnes with an average grade of 1.01% Nickel. The Timmins Ontario project comprises four foundation Mineral Resources: Alexo North; Alexo South; Dundonald North; and Dundonald South, situated within a regionally folded package of mafic to ultramafic (basalt and komatiite flows) rocks that trend through the strategic land package. A large portion of the Property remains untested by drilling and a recent VTEM airborne survey has unveiled numerous new nickel targets in between the main resources.

The OTC Venture Market (OTCQB) offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. As a result, more Canadian companies are traded on OTC Markets than on NYSE, NYSE MKT and NASDAQ combined. The key benefits of trading on the OTC Markets includes efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility. Companies may leverage their SEDAR disclosure (SEC Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)). There are no Sarbanes-Oxley and SEC Reporting requirements to trade on OTCQB, bypassing burdensome, costly and duplicative NYSE and NASDAQ listing requirements.