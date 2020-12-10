 

WeedMD’s Color Cannabis Brand Selected as Top Sativa Flower for “Pedro’s Sweet Sativa” at Inaugural Kind Magazine Awards

First consumer-facing cannabis awards as voted by over 150 Canadian cannabis retail budtenders

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce its Color Cannabis cultivar, Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, was awarded Top Sativa Flower in Canada. Chosen by over 150 retail budtenders from across the country, the  awards were organized by KIND Magazine, Canada’s pre-eminent premium cannabis lifestyle magazine.

The list of winners is available in the publication’s December 2020 issue with an estimated circulation of 1.2 million readers. Budtenders from licensed cannabis retail stores throughout Canada were invited to nominate and vote for their favorite cannabis products and brands across 22 separate categories in the largest consumer-facing cannabis awards in Canadian history. 

“Today’s cannabis consumers are extremely discerning and we are honoured that our terpene-rich Pedro’s Sweet Sativa continues to impress as an award-winning cultivar,” said Angelo Tsebelis, Chief Executive Officer, WeedMD. “We are incredibly proud of all of our teams who have worked diligently to develop our Color Cannabis products and provide budtenders with information about the value of our terpene-rich profiles.” 

“Quality cultivation, time-tested genetics and post-harvest craftmanship are the foundation for providing customers with the ultimate cannabis experience,” said Curtis Wallace, Head of Cultivation, WeedMD. “We applaud our nation’s expert budtenders, and are honoured  that they have chosen Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, as Canada’s best sativa flower.” 

“Our budtenders have built their careers around their love for cannabis and mission to educate consumers. We wanted to create ‘the people’s awards’, and challenged our distribution partners to tell us their personal opinions on Canadian cannabis in 2020,” said Joshua Nagel, KIND Magazine publisher. “We are thrilled to include Color Cannabis-branded Pedro’s Sweet Sativa in this prime position as top sativa.”   

