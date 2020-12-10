Mydecine Innovations Group Partners with Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Present a Free, Live Webinar Series on The Renaissance of Psychedelics

Moderated by Yeji Lee, Business Insider reporter, the panelists will discuss the impact of cutting edge research in mainstream medical interest about unlocking the potential of psychedelic therapies

Robert Roscow, Chief Science Officer of Mydecine to be named to Mydecine Board of Directors

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced today that the Company has partnered with Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”), a leader in B2B psychedelic intelligence, to present a free, three-part live video discussion series titled “Mydecine Speaker Series” covering Research, Psychedelic Therapies, PTSD, Microdosing, and Drug Discovery.

Details and schedule of the first event are as follows:

Title:

How cutting edge research is igniting mainstream medical interest to unlock the potential of psychedelic therapies Panel: -Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research, Division of Brain Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London



-Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC, Chief Medical Officer, Mydecine Innovations Group



-Dr. Ruth Lanius, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and the director of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at the University of Western Ontario



-Robert Roscow, MA, Chief Science Officer & Co-Founder of Mydecine Innovations Group, Former head of genetic research for Canopy Growth and prior was the head of genetics at ebbu Moderator:﻿

Yeji Lee, Business Insider Date:

December 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Eastern Registration site: bit.ly/3guDU5v

“We are excited to introduce members of our Management and Scientific Advisory Board and give some insight into the incredible projects and direction they are focused on in this dynamic field. As key thought leaders in the community, their insights to the audience will be highly educational. In breaking down these key issues in drug development and other advances in research, we are able to foster a lively, informed debate among those leaders who are helping to shape the psychedelic industry,” said Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “The more resources that are available to key stakeholders in this industry, the more we will see wider public acceptance of these important – and in some cases – life changing compounds.”