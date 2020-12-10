 

Mydecine Innovations Group Partners with Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Present a Free, Live Webinar Series on The Renaissance of Psychedelics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

The first Mydecine Speaker Series event will feature Mydecine Scientific Advisory Board Members Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris and Dr. Ruth Lanius, Chief Medical Officer Rakesh Jetly and Chief Scientific Officer Robert Roscow

Moderated by Yeji Lee, Business Insider reporter, the panelists will discuss the impact of cutting edge research in mainstream medical interest about unlocking the potential of psychedelic therapies

Robert Roscow, Chief Science Officer of Mydecine to be named to Mydecine Board of Directors

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced today that the Company has partnered with Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”), a leader in B2B psychedelic intelligence, to present a free, three-part live video discussion series titled “Mydecine Speaker Series” covering Research, Psychedelic Therapies, PTSD, Microdosing, and Drug Discovery.

Details and schedule of the first event are as follows:

Title:
 How cutting edge research is igniting mainstream medical interest to unlock the potential of psychedelic therapies
   
Panel: -Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research, Division of Brain Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London

-Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC, Chief Medical Officer, Mydecine Innovations Group

-Dr. Ruth Lanius, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and the director of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at the University of Western Ontario

-Robert Roscow, MA, Chief Science Officer & Co-Founder of Mydecine Innovations Group, Former head of genetic research for Canopy Growth and prior was the head of genetics at ebbu
   
Moderator:﻿
 Yeji Lee, Business Insider
   
Date:
 December 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Eastern
   
Registration site: bit.ly/3guDU5v

“We are excited to introduce members of our Management and Scientific Advisory Board and give some insight into the incredible projects and direction they are focused on in this dynamic field.  As key thought leaders in the community, their insights to the audience will be highly educational. In breaking down these key issues in drug development and other advances in research, we are able to foster a lively, informed debate among those leaders who are helping to shape the psychedelic industry,” said Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “The more resources that are available to key stakeholders in this industry, the more we will see wider public acceptance of these important – and in some cases – life changing compounds.”

Seite 1 von 3
Mydecine Innovations Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Innovations Group Partners with Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Present a Free, Live Webinar Series on The Renaissance of Psychedelics The first Mydecine Speaker Series event will feature Mydecine Scientific Advisory Board Members Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris and Dr. Ruth Lanius, Chief Medical Officer Rakesh Jetly and Chief Scientific Officer Robert Roscow Moderated by Yeji Lee, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Der Vorreiter schlägt zu: NÄCHSTER MEILENSTEIN! Positive toxikologische Bewertung ebnet den Weg für neue Produkte! Aktie vor Sprung!
08.12.20
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
04.12.20
Hier geht die Post ab: Jahresend-Rallye erfasst neuen Sektor! Hammer-Performance bei dieser frischen IPO-Aktie erwartet!
24.11.20
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
17.11.20
Neuvorstellung im Boom-Sektor!: Milliarden-Börsengang von COMPASS weckte die Branche auf! Wird diese brandneue Aktie der nächste Highflyer?
17.11.20
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
19
High Washington