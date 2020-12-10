 

FTI Consulting Bolsters Health Solutions Practice with Seven Senior Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020   

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of seven professionals to its Health Solutions practice, including Senior Managing Directors James Fisher, Julie Kliger and Kevin McCadden, and Managing Directors Matthew Leshy, Juliana Malhotra, Patterson Shafer and Amy Showalter.

“We are pleased to continue executing on our strategy and commitment to growing our Health Solutions business, and we are excited to welcome these key members to our team” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Jim, Julie, Kevin, Matt, Juliana, Pat and Amy bring deep industry expertise, know our clients’ businesses and enhance our ability to help them navigate through these turbulent times.”

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Mr. Fisher is a seasoned healthcare executive with business and information technology experience. He has more than 25 years of experience working with small and large healthcare providers (inpatient and ambulatory) and a variety of adjacent businesses. Mr. Fisher’s healthcare experience includes business transformation leveraging electronic medical records, enterprise resource planning and patient accounting technology solutions. He also has experience with digital transformation, cybersecurity, outsourcing, operational process improvement and physician network optimization.

Based in San Francisco, Ms. Kliger is an experienced clinician, independent consultant and member of a health system Board of Directors. She focuses on designing and deploying domain and organizational digital transformation, business and process model improvements to optimize patient care across the continuum. She works with provider-oriented clients, nonprofit policy organizations and digital health companies.

Based in Boston, Mr. McCadden has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He has worked with healthcare facilities across the United States, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, payers, higher education institutions, research institutions and life sciences companies. He specializes in performance improvement, finance, perioperative services, supply chain, revenue cycle, labor productivity and physician practice operations.

