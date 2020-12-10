Applied Materials Announces 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards

“This past year more than any other has shown the importance of having a resilient and agile supply chain,” said Dr. Gino Addiego, senior vice president of Engineering, Operations and Quality at Applied Materials. “I want to thank all our suppliers, especially our 2020 Supplier Excellence Award recipients, for helping Applied Materials fulfill our customer commitments and deliver innovative materials engineering solutions to the industry.”

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.

The following 11 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

ETLA Limited

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

Richport Technology

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

THERM-X

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

NTK Technologies, Inc.

Tokai Carbon Korea

Excellence in Innovation and New Product Support

FM Industries, Inc. an NGK Group Company

NorCal Engineering Inc.

TRUMPF Huettinger

Excellence in Quality

Chenfull International CO., Ltd.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977