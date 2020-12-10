 

Applied Materials Announces 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.

“This past year more than any other has shown the importance of having a resilient and agile supply chain,” said Dr. Gino Addiego, senior vice president of Engineering, Operations and Quality at Applied Materials. “I want to thank all our suppliers, especially our 2020 Supplier Excellence Award recipients, for helping Applied Materials fulfill our customer commitments and deliver innovative materials engineering solutions to the industry.”

The following 11 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance
ETLA Limited
Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.
Richport Technology
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
THERM-X

Excellence in Aftermarket Support
NTK Technologies, Inc.
Tokai Carbon Korea

Excellence in Innovation and New Product Support 
FM Industries, Inc. an NGK Group Company
NorCal Engineering Inc.
TRUMPF Huettinger

Excellence in Quality
Chenfull International CO., Ltd.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


