 

Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s inaugural report, “PEAK Matrix for ServiceNow Services 2021.” This recognition follows the formation of Accenture Cloud First, which provides the full stack of cloud services to help clients across every industry become "cloud-first" businesses so they can accelerate their digital transformation, innovate faster, and create differentiated, sustainable value.

Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Photo: Business Wire)

For the report, Everest Group assessed 20 IT service providers across global consulting, implementation and maintenance/support services for all aspects of the ServiceNow platform, encompassing IT workflows, employee workflows, customer workflows and custom applications. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix framework provides an objective, data-driven and comparative analysis of these service providers based on market impact and ability to deliver services successfully, with Accenture leading in the latter.

Among Accenture’s strengths cited in the report include:

  • Credible proof-points in executing transformational ServiceNow projects across IT service management and non-IT service management areas;
  • Investments in building frameworks and accelerators such as ACV4GOV, industry-aligned frameworks and center of excellence framework to expedite time-to-market;
  • Robust talent base for ServiceNow providers, with the largest pool of certified resources among all service providers across all certification streams;
  • Relatively higher customer satisfaction than peers over the last year with a greater number of responses, showcasing its ability to deliver end-to-end engagements;
  • And its global footprint and strong onshore-centric delivery model.

In addition, the report notes that Accenture’s “advisory services – in guiding clients for creating transformational roadmap, building strategy, and shaping the business case with expertise across ServiceNow…are well acknowledged by clients.”

“Accenture and ServiceNow have a long history of working together to help our clients reimagine their operations in the cloud, and we’ve recently reinforced our alliance with the establishment of the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group,” said Adam Burden, chief software engineer and North America Technology lead at Accenture. “This recognition by Everest Group further validates the significant cloud investments we’ve made globally to accelerate and transform companies to become cloud-first businesses. We look forward to continuing to enable our clients to operate with greater speed and scale and create sustainable value using ServiceNow technologies, as we further build our capabilities and talent expertise.”

Everest Group’s assessment is based on its annual Request for Information process, which considered investments made until May 2020, interactions with leading ServiceNow service providers, client reference checks and an ongoing analysis of the ServiceNow services market. An excerpt of “PEAK Matrix for ServiceNow Services 2021,” is available here.

As a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, Accenture is one of ServiceNow’s largest global go-to-market partners and winner of its Global Partner of the Year award in 2020. For more information on the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, please visit: https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/alliances/servicenow

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

