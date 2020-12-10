Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on AWS 2021

Accenture is positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Everest Group, Accenture is clearly differentiated, positioned highest among all service providers working with AWS, especially in overall Market Impact for adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Accenture is also at the top for Vision & Capability, notably scoring highest in vision, strategy, innovation and investments. In the analysis, Accenture is seen as driving large-scale and complex cloud transformation for large enterprises.

“Accenture continues to win large deals by placing heavy emphasis on innovative architecture and joint transformation initiatives with AWS through its Accenture AWS Business Group while taking commercial risks associated with business outcomes,” said Ashwin Venkatesan, vice president, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, at Everest Group. “We also learned that clients have identified strategy development, program management, migration planning, and strong collaboration with AWS as the biggest strengths for Accenture in the market.”

Everest Group also highlights Accenture’s broad AWS offerings in infrastructure, platforms, data, and next-generation segments. Everest Group acknowledges Accenture as having “one of the highest number of AWS qualifications including AWS Competency designations, AWS Partner programs, and service validations.”

“Since 2015, our unique business relationship with AWS, driven through the Accenture AWS Business Group, has provided clients with deep technical expertise, extensive AWS experience and breakthrough innovations,” said Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. “Today, we’ve achieved not only market recognition, but our clients are now trusting Accenture more than ever to transform their businesses so they can operate and compete at unprecedented speed and scale. We’re truly enabling them to take advantage of the promise of technology and human ingenuity.”

For this report, Everest Group assessed end-to-end AWS capabilities of 27 IT service providers, including consulting, cloud infrastructure/design build, modernization and operations.

Accenture Cloud First provides the full stack of cloud services to help clients across every industry become "cloud-first" businesses so they can accelerate their digital transformation, innovate faster, and create differentiated, sustainable value. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, we bring together an unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale. Visit us at www.accenture.com/cloud.

