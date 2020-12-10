 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Boral Limited – BOALY, BOALF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 13:52  |  32   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY, BOALF) resulting from allegations that Boral may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 5, 2019, Boral disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

On February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division’s vice president of finance and financial controller.

On this news, Boral's American depositary receipt price fell $1.08 per share, or 7.83%, to close at $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Boral investors. If you purchased shares of Boral please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1775.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Boral Limited – BOALY, BOALF Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY, BOALF) resulting from allegations that Boral may have issued materially misleading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity