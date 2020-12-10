 

Jennifer Smith Joins Brightcove as Chief Marketing Officer

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that Jennifer Smith has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, Smith joins the senior leadership team to lead Brightcove’s marketing functions, including demand generation, product marketing, and marketing communications.

Jennifer Smith, Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the ever-increasing need for companies to digitally improve their customer and employee engagement, video is at a defining moment,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter 2021 we continue to see increased demand that we believe will only continue to rise. Jennifer’s vast knowledge, experience, and leadership within the high-tech industry will help expand Brightcove’s presence across global markets.”

Smith is an international marketing executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in global technology companies to Brightcove. She is recognized for her leadership skills in go-to-market strategy and has a proven track record of making improvements across product, sales and marketing for public and private companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland), where she led the transformation of the company’s positioning from technology vendor to platform solution provider, managing all aspects of marketing.

“Brightcove has been an integral part of the video industry for 15 years, having developed award-winning technology used by organizations around the globe,” said Smith. “As communication continues to evolve and thrive in the digital world, storytelling with video will be even more paramount to companies. I am thrilled to join the Brightcove team as we embark on the next chapter of growth. With innovation at its core and a focus on exceptional service to world-class customers, Brightcove is positioned to thrive, while we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video.”

Smith holds a BA Upper Class Degree in Business Management from Brunel University Business School in London. Currently, she serves as President of The CMO Club’s Boston Chapter, and is an Executive Board Member on Evanta’s CMO Summit.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.

Disclaimer

