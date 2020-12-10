 

Frost & Sullivan Introduces 10 Growth Opportunities in Mobility for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:06  |  32   |   |   

Industry experts present future trends such as used cars, digital retail, connected car IoT platforms, and fuel cell electric vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry, which witnessed weak global sales in 2019, was dealt a body blow in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The resulting lockdowns across all major economies resulted in global sales plummeting in the first half of the year. However, key markets such as China, India, and Europe have shown signs of a recovery as lockdowns ease and economies sputter back to life.

Sales in China and India have been driven by compact small cars sought by first-time buyers, many of whom remain apprehensive about public transportation and ridesharing services. In Europe, the success of incentive programs in countries such as Germany has contributed to positive numbers, while in the United States, the automotive market has witnessed a revival in the third quarter boosted by demand for SUVs and pickup trucks.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Mobility for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4zs

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in areas such as:

  1. Used car market
  2. Digital retail
  3. Connected car IoT platforms
  4. Subscription services
  5. Car as a point of health
  6. EV platform architecture strategies
  7. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
 Francesca Valente
Global Corporate Communications
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com 
http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Introduces 10 Growth Opportunities in Mobility for 2021 Industry experts present future trends such as used cars, digital retail, connected car IoT platforms, and fuel cell electric vehicles SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The automotive industry, which witnessed weak global sales in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments