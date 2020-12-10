 

Bionic Emerges from Stealth with $17 Million in Funding to Empower Enterprises with Application Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

Battery Ventures and Cyberstarts Leads Investment in Application Intelligence Platform that Helps Enterprises Control Application "Chaos"

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionic, the application intelligence company, today emerged from stealth with $17 million in funding and an innovative platform that gives enterprises the ability to understand and control the chaos created by the onslaught of application changes pushed to production every day. Bionic is already helping IT, operations, and security teams at global financial services and technology companies operate and protect applications more efficiently than ever before, doing in minutes what previously took days or weeks.

Bionic

Founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Ninyo and CTO Eyal Mamo, Bionic has raised a total of $17 million in funding. The Series A round was led by Battery Ventures' investors Dharmesh Thakker and René Bonvanie. Thakker is a Battery General Partner while Bonvanie is an Executive in Residence and CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks. As part of the investment, Bonvanie joined Bionic's Board of Directors which currently includes early investors Gili Raanan of Cyberstarts, and Michael Fey, former president of Symantec and Blue Coat. Additional investors in Bionic include Don Duet, former CTO at Goldman Sachs, Sameer Jain, former CIO of Barclays, and Ariel Maislos, founder of Passave and Anobit.

"Enterprise application environments are becoming increasingly complex as the pace of development only continues to accelerate. Bionic is all about controlling application chaos. We do that by delivering a holistic view of all applications and their architecture, closing visibility gaps while enabling action and policy enforcement," said Bionic CEO and co-founder Idan Ninyo.

"Application architectures are rapidly transforming, and IT, operations, and security teams are hard pressed to ensure proper governance," said Bob Laliberte, Practice Director and Senior Analyst at ESG. "Bionic delivers application intelligence across any architecture, infrastructure, or location. Legacy manual methods of obtaining application visibility are simply not up to the task, requiring countless hours of manual effort that is essentially wasted, as the results are outdated as soon as they are completed. Bionic is delivering a continuously updated, single source of truth for the entire application environment."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionic Emerges from Stealth with $17 Million in Funding to Empower Enterprises with Application Intelligence Battery Ventures and Cyberstarts Leads Investment in Application Intelligence Platform that Helps Enterprises Control Application "Chaos" PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bionic, the application intelligence company, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments