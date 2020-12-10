Bionic Emerges from Stealth with $17 Million in Funding to Empower Enterprises with Application Intelligence

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionic , the application intelligence company, today emerged from stealth with $17 million in funding and an innovative platform that gives enterprises the ability to understand and control the chaos created by the onslaught of application changes pushed to production every day. Bionic is already helping IT, operations, and security teams at global financial services and technology companies operate and protect applications more efficiently than ever before, doing in minutes what previously took days or weeks.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Ninyo and CTO Eyal Mamo, Bionic has raised a total of $17 million in funding. The Series A round was led by Battery Ventures' investors Dharmesh Thakker and René Bonvanie. Thakker is a Battery General Partner while Bonvanie is an Executive in Residence and CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks. As part of the investment, Bonvanie joined Bionic's Board of Directors which currently includes early investors Gili Raanan of Cyberstarts, and Michael Fey, former president of Symantec and Blue Coat. Additional investors in Bionic include Don Duet, former CTO at Goldman Sachs, Sameer Jain, former CIO of Barclays, and Ariel Maislos, founder of Passave and Anobit.

"Enterprise application environments are becoming increasingly complex as the pace of development only continues to accelerate. Bionic is all about controlling application chaos. We do that by delivering a holistic view of all applications and their architecture, closing visibility gaps while enabling action and policy enforcement," said Bionic CEO and co-founder Idan Ninyo.

"Application architectures are rapidly transforming, and IT, operations, and security teams are hard pressed to ensure proper governance," said Bob Laliberte, Practice Director and Senior Analyst at ESG. "Bionic delivers application intelligence across any architecture, infrastructure, or location. Legacy manual methods of obtaining application visibility are simply not up to the task, requiring countless hours of manual effort that is essentially wasted, as the results are outdated as soon as they are completed. Bionic is delivering a continuously updated, single source of truth for the entire application environment."