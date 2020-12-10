 

VICI Properties Receives Top Ranking in Corporate Governance Survey

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors received the top ranking for a U.S. company in a study by Casino Journal / AETHOS Consulting Group with 44 out of a possible 46 points. As disclosed in the article, “In determining the effectiveness of the size and makeup of a company’s board, we looked at six attributes: total number of board members, length of term, the chairman’s background, the presence of a lead director, ratio of insiders and outsiders on the board, and the board’s diversity policy.”

“We continue to be proud of the recognition that our Board of Directors has received regarding our outstanding corporate governance, and are very honored to be recognized as the top-ranked U.S. company in the Casino Journal/AETHOS Consulting Group gaming governance study,” said James Abrahamson, Chair of the Board of Directors of VICI Properties. “We believe our strong commitment to corporate governance significantly benefits shareholders as we strive to create long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

The results of the survey, as measured in scoring points per category, were as follows:

COMPANY

SIZE &

MAKEUP

COMMITTEE

STRUCTURE

RELATED PARTY

TRANSACTIONS

EVALUATIONS

& COMMUNICATION

COMPENSATION

POINTS

GVC Holdings

16

8

5

5

10

44

Flutter Entertainment

16

8

5

5

10

44

VICI Properties

15

10

5

4

10

44

MGM Resorts

14

10

5

5

9

43

Caesars Entertainment

14

10

0

5

10

39

Gaming & Leisure Properties

12

8

5

4

10

39

Great Canadian Gaming

10

10

5

3

9

37

Wynn Resorts

12

10

0

5

10

37

Carnival

12

9

0

5

10

36

Everi

8

10

5

4

9

36

Scientific Games Corporation

9

10

5

3

9

36

Boyd Gaming

12

10

0

3

10

35

Eldorado Resorts

12

10

0

4

9

35

Penn National

9

10

0

5

10

34

Rank Group

7

8

5

5

9

34

Twin River Worldwide Holdings

10

8

5

2

7

32

Las Vegas Sands Corp

8

10

0

4

9

31

TransAct

8

9

5

2

7

31

Daktronics

9

10

0

3

8

30

Full House Resorts

10

8

5

2

5

30

Galaxy Gaming

12

4

5

2

6

29

Golden Entertainment

9

10

0

2

8

29

Canterbury Park

9

7

5

1

4

26

MGM Growth Properties

11

3

0

4

8

26

Galaxy Entertainment

8

8

0

2

7

25

Inspired Entertainment

13

1

0

4

7

25

Churchill Downs

5

7

0

4

8

24

American Gaming Systems

7

8

0

2

6

23

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

5

10

0

2

4

21

Century Casinos

5

7

0

3

5

20

MGM China Holdings

6

3

0

4

6

19

Ainsworth Game Technology

4

6

0

3

4

17

Monarch Casino and Resort

5

5

0

2

4

16

Source: Casino Journal

The full text of the report is available at:
https://digital.bnpmedia.com/publication/?m=9749&i=683970&view ...

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 18,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos, Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

