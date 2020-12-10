VICI Properties Receives Top Ranking in Corporate Governance Survey

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors received the top ranking for a U.S. company in a study by Casino Journal / AETHOS Consulting Group with 44 out of a possible 46 points. As disclosed in the article, “In determining the effectiveness of the size and makeup of a company’s board, we looked at six attributes: total number of board members, length of term, the chairman’s background, the presence of a lead director, ratio of insiders and outsiders on the board, and the board’s diversity policy.”

“We continue to be proud of the recognition that our Board of Directors has received regarding our outstanding corporate governance, and are very honored to be recognized as the top-ranked U.S. company in the Casino Journal/AETHOS Consulting Group gaming governance study,” said James Abrahamson, Chair of the Board of Directors of VICI Properties. “We believe our strong commitment to corporate governance significantly benefits shareholders as we strive to create long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”