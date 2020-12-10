VICI Properties Receives Top Ranking in Corporate Governance Survey
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors received the top ranking for a U.S. company in a study by Casino Journal / AETHOS Consulting Group with 44 out of a possible 46 points. As disclosed in the article, “In determining the effectiveness of the size and makeup of a company’s board, we looked at six attributes: total number of board members, length of term, the chairman’s background, the presence of a lead director, ratio of insiders and outsiders on the board, and the board’s diversity policy.”
“We continue to be proud of the recognition that our Board of Directors has received regarding our outstanding corporate governance, and are very honored to be recognized as the top-ranked U.S. company in the Casino Journal/AETHOS Consulting Group gaming governance study,” said James Abrahamson, Chair of the Board of Directors of VICI Properties. “We believe our strong commitment to corporate governance significantly benefits shareholders as we strive to create long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”
The results of the survey, as measured in scoring points per category, were as follows:
|COMPANY
|
SIZE &
MAKEUP
|
COMMITTEE
STRUCTURE
|
RELATED PARTY
TRANSACTIONS
|
EVALUATIONS
& COMMUNICATION
|
COMPENSATION
|
POINTS
|GVC Holdings
|
16
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
44
|Flutter Entertainment
|
16
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
44
|VICI Properties
|
15
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
10
|
44
|MGM Resorts
|
14
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
9
|
43
|Caesars Entertainment
|
14
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
39
|Gaming & Leisure Properties
|
12
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
10
|
39
|Great Canadian Gaming
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
9
|
37
|Wynn Resorts
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
37
|Carnival
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
36
|Everi
|
8
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
36
|Scientific Games Corporation
|
9
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
9
|
36
|Boyd Gaming
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
10
|
35
|Eldorado Resorts
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
35
|Penn National
|
9
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
34
|Rank Group
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
9
|
34
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings
|
10
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
32
|Las Vegas Sands Corp
|
8
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
31
|TransAct
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
31
|Daktronics
|
9
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
8
|
30
|Full House Resorts
|
10
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
30
|Galaxy Gaming
|
12
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
29
|Golden Entertainment
|
9
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
29
|Canterbury Park
|
9
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
26
|MGM Growth Properties
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
26
|Galaxy Entertainment
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
25
|Inspired Entertainment
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
25
|Churchill Downs
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
24
|American Gaming Systems
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
23
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment
|
5
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
21
|Century Casinos
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
20
|MGM China Holdings
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
19
|Ainsworth Game Technology
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
17
|Monarch Casino and Resort
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
16
|Source: Casino Journal
The full text of the report is available at:
https://digital.bnpmedia.com/publication/?m=9749&i=683970&view ...
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 18,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos, Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005014/en/
