VMware Commits to Building a More Equitable, Sustainable and Resilient World

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced its 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment to address critical challenges facing the global community. The Company created 30 measurable goals to achieve by 2030 (30x30) that are focused on three outcomes relevant to its technology and business operations: Trust, Equity and Sustainability. The Company’s 2030 Agenda builds on VMware’s long-standing commitment to innovate for a better future.

“This year has created an even greater sense of urgency to take action on global and societal challenges so we’ve set bold goals that are core to our business and will have significant impact,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware, Inc. “In many ways, digital transformation is the backbone to building a better world. It not only creates a resilient global healthcare system, but also helps us overcome the digital divide and decarbonizes the planet. At VMware, we’re committed to building technology on a foundation of digital ethics that serves all stakeholders. We will work with our ecosystem to redefine what it means to be a force for good.”