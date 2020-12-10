FLIR Systems Introduces Raymarine YachtSense

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today Raymarine YachtSense, an advanced digital control system affording total command and complete awareness of a vessel’s electrical systems. The modular nature of the YachtSense system redefines the future of vessel automation for boat builders and technical installers. Engineered for reliability, flexibility, and ease-of-use, YachtSense offers scalable, customizable and failsafe marine automation through intuitive control of onboard systems via any Raymarine Axiom multifunction display.

Raymarine YachtSense technology brings home automation-like capabilities to luxury boats by replacing physical switches with touch screens controls integrated into Raymarine’s Axiom marine navigation systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

YachtSense employs a unique, modular architecture that allows boat builders the freedom to design and standardize digital control solutions that are scalable across their entire model range. Each YachtSense system begins with the YachtSense Master Module and Power Supply Module and is completed with a combination of additional multi-channel signal modules. These individual modules interface with specific types of onboard devices and systems – from lighting, pumps, windlass, swim platforms and entertainment systems to climate control, generators, and other on-vessel mechanical systems.

YachtSense’s customized Axiom user interface options empower marine manufacturers and installers to create modern and elegant vessel automation solutions. These give captains total control of every onboard system with simple, touchscreen operation from any Axiom mutlifunction display.

“YachtSense is the new standard in premium digital control solution for today’s most sophisticated vessels,” says Gregoire Outters, General Manager for the Raymarine brand at FLIR Systems. “Our smart, modular and expandable system gives total freedom to boat builders to design ultra-reliable and highly tailored solutions that best meet the individual needs of their specific vessels and customers.”

Engineered for complete peace-of-mind during the unexpected, YachtSense delivers three levels of electrical redundancy. Master Modules feature an integrated keypad for manual override, as well as an LCD for system diagnostics. All YachtSense modules are housed in rugged IPX6 waterproof enclosures and are backed by a three-year warranty.

YachtSense is being unveiled and demonstrated during this week’s METSTRADE Connect online event. Boat builders and integrators are invited to learn more about Raymarine YachtSense by visiting www.raymarine.com/yachtsense. High-resolution images are available for download at https://flir.box.com/v/Raymarine-YachtSense.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. Our vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense," creating technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

About the Raymarine brand

Raymarine, a FLIR Systems brand, makes high-performance marine electronics for the recreational boating and light commercial marine markets. With a legacy of marine navigation technology spanning over 80 years, Raymarine products are renowned today for their ease-of-use, rugged design, and reliability. We are continually innovating to deliver best-in-class sensors and intelligent navigation systems - making boaters’ time on the water safer and more fun. Our range of marine electronics are available through a global network of dealers and distributors. For more information, visit www.raymarine.com

