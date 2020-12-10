Dutch Retailer Jumbo Evolves its Store Architecture with Self-Checkout from Market Leader NCR

NCR has been the leading provider of self-checkout solutions since 2003 and continues to evolve its technology with innovations in touchless self-checkout. In a thorough evaluation process, Jumbo selected NCR due to its unparalleled expertise and its proven solutions that add value to the customer experience in the new retail reality.

Jumbo Supermarkten has selected NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global provider of leading retail technology solutions that run the store, to roll-out self-checkout solutions for its more than 680 retail stores in Holland and Belgium. Self-checkout is an important element in NCR’s Next Generation Retail Store Architecture that enables retailers to simplify store operations and introduce new innovations quickly.

“After a comprehensive evaluation, NCR stood out through its deep understanding of our pledge to make shopping faster for our customers and how self-checkout would enhance our customer experience,” said Tim Hehenkamp, Executive Director Technology & Data at Jumbo. “We are looking forward to this next step in our digital transformation with NCR.”

This deployment will complement Jumbo’s existing store architecture that includes NCR’s enterprise software platform R10, another key element of NCR’s Next Generation Retail Store architecture, as well as NCR’s mobile scanning solution, NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Jumbo Supermarkten,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR Retail. “By automating processes at the front end and beyond through self-checkout, their staff can provide higher value services for a compelling customer experience to give customers more control of their shopping trip.”

Retailers around the globe continue to embrace self-service technologies. In the light of the current Coronavirus pandemic, market research firm RBR expects the uptake to continue and forecasts an installed base of 1.2 million self-checkout units by 2025.

About Jumbo

Jumbo is the second largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands. Founded in 1979, it is part of the privately-owned Van Eerd Group. In 2019 Jumbo opened its first store in Belgium and now operates over 680 supermarkets with its over 85,000 employees.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005122/en/