Semtech and GSA Optimize Logistics and Inventory Management with LoRaWAN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Green Scale Alchemy (GSA), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for asset management in the retail and supply chain industries, has integrated Semtech’s IoT devices operating on the LoRaWAN protocol into its IoT-based pool management platform. The platform enables accurate pallet management to increase logistical efficiency and has already been rolled out by Giffard, a large-scale French liqueur manufacturer, to remotely manage its packaging assets and tools across two of the company’s large warehouses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005141/en/

Semtech and GSA (Photo: Business Wire)

“By integrating IoT devices operating the LoRaWAN protocol, GSA is among the first in Europe to offer private networking capabilities and flexible devices to meet the needs of today’s supply chain managers,” said Frédéric Sammut, CEO at GSA. “Leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol provides accurate inventory data over long range, enabling managers to increase the efficiency of their logistical processes to reduce associated costs and increase sustainability.”

"GSA’s innovative solutions based on the LoRaWAN protocol enabled Giffard to transform its existing packaging and pallets into connected assets through innovative and simple retrofit. This allowed improved fleet management and the allocation of resources with integrated tools for more efficient production,” said Pierre Jouanneau Giffard, COO at Giffard. “Increased management efficiency allowed Giffard to optimize its workforce and material resources to improve profits.”

A standard in the logistics industry, wooden pallets deliver an estimated 95 percent of Europe’s consumer goods. GSA identified the shortcomings of legacy pallet-based shipping and developed its solution to leverage LoRaWAN networks to optimize the remote management of pallets in real time. GSA’s platform based on the LoRaWAN protocol delivers comprehensive insight into the location and environmental status of the individual pallet, including geolocation capabilities to identify pallet location in a warehouse or in transit. This reliable data enables managers to track assets through the supply chain from manufacturing to distribution and out for delivery. Additionally, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, smarter logistics management and geolocation in warehouses allows organizations to move assets only when necessary and keep employees safe through social distancing.