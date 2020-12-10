 

Semtech and GSA Optimize Logistics and Inventory Management with LoRaWAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Green Scale Alchemy (GSA), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for asset management in the retail and supply chain industries, has integrated Semtech’s IoT devices operating on the LoRaWAN protocol into its IoT-based pool management platform. The platform enables accurate pallet management to increase logistical efficiency and has already been rolled out by Giffard, a large-scale French liqueur manufacturer, to remotely manage its packaging assets and tools across two of the company’s large warehouses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005141/en/

Semtech and GSA (Photo: Business Wire)

Semtech and GSA (Photo: Business Wire)

“By integrating IoT devices operating the LoRaWAN protocol, GSA is among the first in Europe to offer private networking capabilities and flexible devices to meet the needs of today’s supply chain managers,” said Frédéric Sammut, CEO at GSA. “Leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol provides accurate inventory data over long range, enabling managers to increase the efficiency of their logistical processes to reduce associated costs and increase sustainability.”

"GSA’s innovative solutions based on the LoRaWAN protocol enabled Giffard to transform its existing packaging and pallets into connected assets through innovative and simple retrofit. This allowed improved fleet management and the allocation of resources with integrated tools for more efficient production,” said Pierre Jouanneau Giffard, COO at Giffard. “Increased management efficiency allowed Giffard to optimize its workforce and material resources to improve profits.”

A standard in the logistics industry, wooden pallets deliver an estimated 95 percent of Europe’s consumer goods. GSA identified the shortcomings of legacy pallet-based shipping and developed its solution to leverage LoRaWAN networks to optimize the remote management of pallets in real time. GSA’s platform based on the LoRaWAN protocol delivers comprehensive insight into the location and environmental status of the individual pallet, including geolocation capabilities to identify pallet location in a warehouse or in transit. This reliable data enables managers to track assets through the supply chain from manufacturing to distribution and out for delivery. Additionally, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, smarter logistics management and geolocation in warehouses allows organizations to move assets only when necessary and keep employees safe through social distancing.

Seite 1 von 4


Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech and GSA Optimize Logistics and Inventory Management with LoRaWAN Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Green Scale Alchemy (GSA), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for asset …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Semtech and Ripl Networks to Deliver IoT Tracking Solution for the U.S. Department of Defense with LoRa
02.12.20
Semtech Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results
18.11.20
Semtech Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
18.11.20
Semtech’s New 1N5822 QPL Schottky Diode Now Qualified to Space Grade
12.11.20
Semtech and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers