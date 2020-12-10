 

On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at FLL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Effective Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) will begin offering a COVID-19 virus testing service at Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) as an additional amenity for the traveling public. The opening of FLL's on-site testing service comes as more international and domestic destinations require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test as part of their entry requirements and/or submit to quarantine restrictions.

"We recognize this is an amenity that's in demand by our patrons due to destination requirements, and by giving passengers the option to get tested at FLL, we're hoping this will be another opportunity to boost consumer confidence in flying," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation. "The testing offered will be available to all airline passengers flying from FLL."

BCAD is partnering with Miramar-based Spirit Airlines and Nomi Health of Utah on the testing service as a way to support a safer and healthier travel experience for airport guests and employees. The Nomi Health-operated service will be located pre-security in Terminal 3, on the lower level near baggage claim. Initial operating hours of the site will be 7AM to 9PM daily.

"Spirit Airlines is pleased to be working with BCAD to bring COVID-19 testing to FLL. We know our guests are ready to see their friends and loved ones, and we believe accessible testing with quick results will help them ensure everyone is safe when they're reunited," the company said in a statement. "On-site testing is a great option, and it adds to our multi-layered approach to safety. As the largest carrier at FLL, we felt like it was important to work directly with the airport to get this program in place in time for the holidays."

Spirit contracted with Nomi Health to provide its COVID-19 testing services at FLL on behalf of the Aviation Department. This is Nomi's first airport-based testing site.

"Nomi is proud to partner with Broward County and FLL to help keep travelers safe this holiday season," said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO, Nomi Health. "Across Florida and around the country, Nomi breaks down barriers to COVID-19 testing by delivering affordable, accurate and efficient testing experiences. With Fort Lauderdale serving as a major travel hub, testing will help travelers contain the spread of COVID-19 within their families and across our communities nationwide to ensure they get home safely for the holidays."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at FLL Effective Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) will begin offering a COVID-19 virus testing service at Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) as an additional amenity for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity