 

Office Practicum and Phreesia Partner to Offer Seamlessly Integrated Patient Intake to Pediatric Practices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Office Practicum (OP), a leading provider of pediatric-specific EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management solutions, and Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake management platform, are pleased to announce that they have partnered to offer robust, bidirectional integration between their systems, helping pediatric groups improve operations and create the healthcare experience that parents and families want.

"This partnership is great news for independent pediatric practices of all sizes that will now have access to best-in-class pediatric-specific EHR and patient intake management solutions that integrate seamlessly with one another," said Bethany Williams, OP’s SVP of Product. "OP is committed to providing our current and future clients with the tools they need to improve their family and patient experiences. We're thrilled to be partnering with Phreesia to further these efforts and look forward to working together to improve the lives of pediatricians and the millions of children and families they serve.”

The new Phreesia-OP integration will enable pediatric practices to capture demographic, financial, clinical and social data directly from patients during the intake process and save it in OP’s pediatric PM/EHR. Additionally, OP practices can leverage Phreesia’s various intake workflows to meet patients and their families where they are and provide a safe, convenient experience, whether they’re checking in from home, from their car or in the office.

“We’re so pleased to be partnering with OP,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “Like Phreesia, they’re a mission-driven organization that is committed to helping pediatric groups deliver high-quality care and engaging healthcare experiences. We’re looking forward to working together to benefit practices and their patients.”

ABOUT OFFICE PRACTICUM

Office Practicum is a leading provider of pediatric-specific solutions. Our EHR, PM system, and revenue cycle management services help pediatric practices improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.officepracticum.com.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. To learn how Phreesia can give you the capacity for more, visit phreesia.com.

Disclaimer

