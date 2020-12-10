Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend and Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for December 2020. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020.

The Company also announced the payments for its fourth quarter dividends of $0.4765625 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRB) and $0.43125 per share on its 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRC). Both preferred dividends will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record of the Series B and Series C Preferred Stocks as of January 1, 2021.