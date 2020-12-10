 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Haven Oaks, a New-home Community in Leander, Texas, Priced From the $270,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Haven Oaks, a new single-family home community in Leander off San Gabriel Parkway. Haven Oaks’ commuter-friendly location offers easy access to Highway 183 and Capital MetroRail. The community is close to a variety of outdoor recreation at Lake Travis and the 800-acre Southwest Williamson County Regional Park.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Haven Oaks, a new-home community in Leander, Texas, priced from the $270,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Haven Oaks showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and spacious lofts. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,800 square feet. Haven Oaks also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Haven Oaks is conveniently located near Highway 183 and the Capital MetroRail for a quick commute to Austin-area employers,” said Ken Langston, President of KB Home’s Austin division. “The new community is also situated within the Leander Independent School District, and residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to shopping and dining at Lakeline Mall and 1890 Ranch. As with other KB Home communities, Haven Oaks provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Haven Oaks sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $270,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

