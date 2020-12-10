Cass Streamlines Broadband Subsidies Implementation for VSP Global Remote Workers with Bring Your Own Network Solution

Leveraging Cass’s patented Direct2Carrier Payments solution, BYON enables eligible employees to sign up for broadband subsidies to be paid directly to their home internet service provider each month, automatically. Registration is a simple, one-time event through a user-friendly portal. VSP Global will make one monthly payment that Cass will manage and pay to every Internet Service Provider for registered users. A credit will show up on the employee’s personal account without the cost or burden of processing expense reports or payroll stipends.

VSP Global is leading the way in improving the employee experience for remote workers while reducing costs and increasing efficiency. To simplify payments for broadband services for “work from home” employees, VSP Global has partnered with Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) , a global provider of integrated information and payment management solutions to launch its Bring Your Own Network (BYON) program.

“With a largely distributed workforce due to the pandemic, including our customer service teams, home internet access is critical for employees to continue serving our members, doctors and clients, and conduct business effectively,” said VSP Global Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Dan Fowler. “We’re able to support these workforce needs thanks to an innovative offering from Cass, which relieves administrative overhead and provides a seamless and secure administration process for broadband subsidies.”

“We’re excited to be working with VSP Global on this initiative,” said Gary Langfitt, president of Cass Expense Management Services. “As remote working is swiftly becoming the standard for many enterprises, BYON enables business units such as HR, IT, and Accounts Payable to adapt to the trend easily and efficiently.”

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing more than $60 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000. More information at www.cassinfo.com.

About VSP Global

VSP Global is a doctor-governed company that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors. Its industry-leading businesses include VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for nearly 90 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide; Marchon Eyewear Inc., one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of high-quality eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics, industry leaders in ophthalmic technology and lab services, providing custom lens solutions for the vision and lifestyle needs of patients; Eyefinity, the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record software; VSP Retail, which focuses on increasing access to eye care and eyewear through multiple channels, and VSP Ventures, which offers care-focused, customized choices for doctors looking to transition their practice.

