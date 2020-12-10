 

Franklin Templeton, Apex Clearing and Bambu Introduce Tango – A Scalable Goals-Based Wealth Management Tool for Advisors

Franklin Templeton today announced the introduction of Tango, a turnkey robo-advisor designed to empower advisors to provide personalized, goals-based wealth management at scale. The all-in-one solution is a collaboration between three industry leaders—Franklin Templeton, Bambu, and Apex Clearing. Franklin Templeton provides the personalized, goals-based portfolio management advice to advisors through its proprietary Goals Optimization Engine (GOE). Bambu's white-label platform is the digital solution for clients and advisors, while Apex facilitates trading and custody through its modern back-end platform built for safety, scale and speed.

“Tango is a single solution built on the expertise of three partners, each providing a unique offering for advisors, and it is truly a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” said Harshendu Bindal, director of Digital Strategy and Wealth Management for Franklin Templeton. “As the industry continues to move towards digital platforms and technology-based services, investors increasingly expect a seamless digital experience. Tango will give advisors the ability to focus on growing their client relationships with professional management, personalized to their client’s specific goals, without the demands of increased back-office responsibilities or up front charges that are typical of many robo platforms.”

GOE, a key differentiator in the offering, is Franklin Templeton’s proprietary technology that enables advisors and financial services firms to deliver personalized, high-value services to end-investors at greater scale. Based on proprietary research that won the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award in 2018i, GOE combines Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions’ portfolio construction expertise with dynamic programming to deliver individualized portfolio pathways based upon an individual's unique goals. With the ability to handle multiple investor goals, GOE uses probability of success as the driver for the initial asset allocation and each reallocation in order to maximize likelihood of achieving the goal. Portfolio paths further adapt to client changes and market events.

Apex was one of the first companies to digitize the activities associated with securities clearing and custody to give financial services providers the speed, efficiency and flexibility they need to deliver a better investment experience. Bambu has integrated with Apex's robust suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that include new account opening, automated customer account transfer systems (ACAT), funding and trading.

