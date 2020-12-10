 

Paysign and ImmunoTek Collaborate in Support of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services, and payment processing, along with ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC, a growing biotech company focused on source plasma collection, today announced their successful efforts to integrate COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection with a prepaid card program for donor compensation.

ImmunoTek has established source plasma collection from recovered COVID-19 patients on site at Mount Sinai. Once collected, the plasma will be used to develop and manufacture COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin for evaluation in clinical trials. The trial aims to receive potential emergency use authorization or broader FDA approval for the patient therapy.

Paysign, a longtime ImmunoTek partner, has built and refined a prepaid debit card program for the plasma collection industry that addresses their unique set of needs, while motivating and rewarding source plasma donors to increase both the frequency of donations and retention of repeat donors. Paysign’s integrated solution enhances the donor experience with a customized prepaid card program designed to also streamline the payments process for ImmunoTek and their clinical trial partners.

“Being a partner to the plasma collection industry since 2011 has uniquely positioned us to provide the precise set of services and technologies that are aiding companies in their critical work of source plasma collection,” said Mark Newcomer, president and CEO of Paysign. “We are honored to work hand-in-hand with ImmunoTek in establishing this solution for donors, including at the Mount Sinai Health System where ImmunoTek currently is making significant efforts in supporting collection of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin clinical trials.”

“During the development of this extremely important and time-sensitive therapy, we are thankful for the support of our longtime payments partner, Paysign,” said Jerome Parnell III, CEO and president, ImmunoTek Bio Centers. “We knew their tried-and-tested donor compensation program would help us facilitate the collection process for vital plasma needed for the COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin clinical trials.”

For more information about Paysign’s suite of solutions, please visit paysign.com/solutions. For more information about ImmunoTek Bio Centers or to find a donation center, please visit immunotek.com.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs and integrated payment processing services designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Incorporated in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption, and improve customer, employee, and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

About ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers is an emerging bio-tech company committed to the safe collection and procurement of human blood plasma from the public. The management team has extensive experience in the blood, plasma, and biopharma industries. Through contracts and strategic agreements with pharmaceutical companies, IMMUNOTEK is fully capable of constructing, opening, FDA/EU licensing, and managing multiple plasma collection sites and plasma supply contracts in order to meet on going demand in the plasma proteins therapeutics market. Growth of current therapeutic drugs and vaccines as well as additional new therapeutic indications expected to put considerable strain on global blood plasma supply. IMMUNOTEK currently owns and operates plasma collection centers in the USA and has over 40 collection centers in development through 2020. For more information, please visit www.immunotek.com.

Paysign Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paysign and ImmunoTek Collaborate in Support of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Collection Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services, and payment processing, along with ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC, a growing biotech company focused on source plasma collection, today announced their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
2 starke Aktien für unter 10 Dollar
17.11.20
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
13.11.20
Paysign to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call