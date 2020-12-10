 

Savara Provides Pipeline and Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:05  |  42   |   |   

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today provided an update on changes to the Company’s pipeline, leadership, and business operations that are being taken to improve alignment of resources and increase our focus on Molgradex in aPAP and the Phase 3 IMPALA 2 trial.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Savara team,” said Matt Pauls, Chairman and CEO, Savara. “Over the last few months, we have moved decisively and with urgency on our priorities and now enter 2021 focused on our key value driver, Molgradex in aPAP and the flawless and safe execution of the IMPALA 2 trial. Finally, I am excited to continue leading Savara and look forward to working on behalf of the aPAP community while creating shareholder value.”

AVAIL Top Line Results

The Company announced that the Phase 3 trial of AeroVanc (vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder) in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection did not meet the primary endpoint of mean absolute change from baseline in FEV1 percent predicted analyzed sequentially at week 4 (end of cycle 1), week 12 (end of cycle 2), and week 20 (end of cycle 3). A dosing cycle was defined as 28 days of treatment followed by 28 days of observation. According to statistical hierarchy, if the trial did not show a statistically significant improvement in the FEV1, the sequence of analysis ends. Data from the trial showed a mean change from baseline in FEV1 percent predicted compared to placebo of 1.4 at week 4 (p=0.33), 1.3 at week 12 (p=0.33), and 3.0 at week 20 (p=0.07) in the primary analysis population of patients 6-21 years of age. Additionally, treatment with AeroVanc did not result in a reduction in the frequency of pulmonary exacerbations versus placebo. The exacerbation rate per year was 2.3 for both groups (risk ratio 1.0, 95% CI 0.7, 1.4). AeroVanc was generally well tolerated.

“We extend our gratitude to the patients and clinical trial staff who participated in AVAIL,” said Badrul Chowdhury, Chief Medical Officer, Savara. “On behalf of people living with CF, we hope data from the trial will benefit future research of inhaled antibiotics in MRSA lung infections. Unfortunately, based on the AVAIL results, we are discontinuing further development of AeroVanc.”

Operating Expense Reduction

The Company has implemented a plan to reduce overall operating expenses, including a reduction in workforce. While the Company is still in the process of determining final results for the fourth quarter of 2020, it expects to end the year with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $82 million (unaudited) and debt of approximately $25 million.

Seite 1 von 4
Savara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savara Provides Pipeline and Business Update Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today provided an update on changes to the Company’s pipeline, leadership, and business operations that are being taken to improve alignment of resources and increase our focus on Molgradex …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Savara Announces Participation in Fireside Chats at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Healthcare Conferences
11.11.20
Savara to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference