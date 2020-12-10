Savara Provides Pipeline and Business Update

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Savara team,” said Matt Pauls, Chairman and CEO, Savara. “Over the last few months, we have moved decisively and with urgency on our priorities and now enter 2021 focused on our key value driver, Molgradex in aPAP and the flawless and safe execution of the IMPALA 2 trial. Finally, I am excited to continue leading Savara and look forward to working on behalf of the aPAP community while creating shareholder value.”

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today provided an update on changes to the Company’s pipeline, leadership, and business operations that are being taken to improve alignment of resources and increase our focus on Molgradex in aPAP and the Phase 3 IMPALA 2 trial.

AVAIL Top Line Results

The Company announced that the Phase 3 trial of AeroVanc (vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder) in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection did not meet the primary endpoint of mean absolute change from baseline in FEV 1 percent predicted analyzed sequentially at week 4 (end of cycle 1), week 12 (end of cycle 2), and week 20 (end of cycle 3). A dosing cycle was defined as 28 days of treatment followed by 28 days of observation. According to statistical hierarchy, if the trial did not show a statistically significant improvement in the FEV 1 , the sequence of analysis ends. Data from the trial showed a mean change from baseline in FEV 1 percent predicted compared to placebo of 1.4 at week 4 (p=0.33), 1.3 at week 12 (p=0.33), and 3.0 at week 20 (p=0.07) in the primary analysis population of patients 6-21 years of age. Additionally, treatment with AeroVanc did not result in a reduction in the frequency of pulmonary exacerbations versus placebo. The exacerbation rate per year was 2.3 for both groups (risk ratio 1.0, 95% CI 0.7, 1.4). AeroVanc was generally well tolerated.

“We extend our gratitude to the patients and clinical trial staff who participated in AVAIL,” said Badrul Chowdhury, Chief Medical Officer, Savara. “On behalf of people living with CF, we hope data from the trial will benefit future research of inhaled antibiotics in MRSA lung infections. Unfortunately, based on the AVAIL results, we are discontinuing further development of AeroVanc.”

Operating Expense Reduction

The Company has implemented a plan to reduce overall operating expenses, including a reduction in workforce. While the Company is still in the process of determining final results for the fourth quarter of 2020, it expects to end the year with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $82 million (unaudited) and debt of approximately $25 million.