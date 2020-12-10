 

Home Equity Reaches Record Highs Homeowners Gained Over $1 Trillion in Equity in Q3 2020, CoreLogic Reports

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Home Equity Report for the third quarter of 2020. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) have seen equity increase by 10.8% year over year, representing a collective equity gain of $1 trillion, and an average gain of $17,000 per homeowner, since the third quarter of 2019. This marks the largest average equity gain since the first quarter of 2014.

CoreLogic Map of Average Year-over-Year Equity Gain per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)

Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, home prices soared throughout the summer and fall. Appreciation reached its highest level since 2014 in the third quarter of 2020 as prospective homebuyers continued to compete for the low supply of homes on the market, pushing home equity to record levels. Equity gains are likely to persist over the next several months as strong home-purchase demand is expected to remain high and continue pushing prices up. However, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast shows home prices slowing over the next 12 months as new home construction and more existing for-sale homes ease supply pressures. This could moderate the pace of both home price growth and equity gains.

“Over the past year, strong home price growth has created a record level of home equity for homeowners,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. “The average family with a home mortgage loan had $194,000 in home equity in the third quarter. This provides an important buffer to protect families if they experience financial difficulties, and is one reason for the generational-low in foreclosure rates reported in September.”

“The housing market has remained a strong pillar in an otherwise tumultuous economic year,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “A sharp rise in demand, spurred by record-low interest rates, continues to bolster homeowner equity. And with many people now spending more time than ever before at home, some homeowners have tapped into their strengthening equity to fund renovations.”

Negative equity, also referred to as underwater or upside down, applies to borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are currently worth. As of the third quarter of 2020, negative equity share, and the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes, were as follows:

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Further Access to Unrivaled Property Data
08.12.20
A Positive Signal—For Now: CoreLogic Reports Serious Delinquencies Leveled Off in September for the First Time Since Start of Pandemic
01.12.20
CoreLogic’s Marc-Olivier Huynh Receives 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award
01.12.20
Gaining Momentum: Annual U.S. Home Prices Appreciated 7.3% in October, CoreLogic Reports
24.11.20
CoreLogic Board Comments on Senator/Cannae’s Initiation of Written Consent Process to Remove and Replace Additional Directors
23.11.20
Senator and Cannae Initiate Written Consent Process to Be Able to Remove and Replace Directors at CoreLogic
23.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting