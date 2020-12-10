 

Immunome Provides Organizational Update Appoints Richard Baron to its Board of Directors and Sandra Stoneman as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, with a focus on oncology and infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced the recent appointments of Richard Baron to Immunome’s Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair, and Sandra Stoneman, Esq. as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. The company also today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D. is the recipient of TiE Boston’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made invaluable contributions in the fields of science, business and entrepreneurship.

“I am thrilled to welcome Richard and Sandra to the Immunome team as we accelerate our efforts in discovering novel antibodies and advancing our lead programs into the clinic,” said President and CEO, Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D. “The combination of their expertise and experience will be invaluable in supporting Immunome’s growth.” He further stated, “I am also honored to receive TiE Boston’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award and very much appreciate the opportunity to continue to work with TiE in driving innovation and fostering next generation entrepreneurs.”

Richard Baron has over 30 years of experience as an advisor to companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries and as a Chief Financial Officer. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ZYNE), Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Animas Corporation (Nasdaq: PUMP) and others. Baron was a practicing certified public accountant, beginning his career in audit and tax services at Coopers & Lybrand and Arthur Young. He received his B.S. in economics at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Baron’s background and experience advising life sciences companies and in finance and accounting added significantly to the Board’s skills in these areas.

Sandra Stoneman, Esq. is a seasoned attorney, with more than 20 years of experience advising high-growth companies in the life sciences and technology sectors. Prior to joining Immunome, Stoneman was an attorney at Duane Morris, leading the Firm’s life sciences practice group. She has received numerous accolades for her transactional work in the life sciences field, including being continuously listed in U.S. News/Best Lawyers, Chambers USA and LMG Life Sciences. Stoneman received her J.D. from Temple University School of Law and her B.A. from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

