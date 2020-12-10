 

MakerBot Offers Three New ABS Composite Materials from Kimya for METHOD 3D Printers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announces that three new Kimya ABS composite materials by ARMOR have been qualified for MakerBot LABS for the MakerBot METHOD X 3D printer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005245/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Composites are one of the most in-demand material categories for manufacturing applications due to their enhanced properties compared to unfilled thermoplastics. The new materials include Kimya ABS Kevlar for parts with high strength, abrasion-resistance, and dimensional stability; Kimya ABS-ESD, which protects against electrostatic discharges; and Kimya ABS-EC, a new and unique material that is electrically-conductive. Parts 3D printed with composite materials can often replace traditionally-manufactured parts, resulting in significant time and cost savings. ARMOR, for example, has demonstrated cost savings of up to 80% compared to traditional manufacturing methods by 3D printing tools and fixtures with the ABS Kevlar material in its own production facilities. ARMOR Group specializes in the industrial formulation of innovative materials and thin film coating and is the global market leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal transfer ribbons for printing variable traceability data on labels and flexible packaging.

With its up to 110°C heated chamber and ability to control the speed at which parts cool during the printing process, METHOD can print strong manufacturing-grade parts from advanced engineering materials more successfully than traditional desktop 3D printers. Users can also produce parts that have internal structures or complex geometries on METHOD when printing with Stratasys SR-30 soluble supports.

Kimya ABS Kevlar, Kimya ABS-ESD, and Kimya ABS-EC are available to print on the METHOD X 3D printer with the new MakerBot LABS GEN 2 Experimental Extruder, the latest edition of the LABS extruder. The GEN 2 Experimental Extruder is optimized to print more abrasive third-party composites and polymers for longer periods of time due to its upgraded hardened-steel components, such as the hardened gears and a metal filament switch designed to reduce wear from these materials.

Seite 1 von 4
Stratasys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MakerBot Offers Three New ABS Composite Materials from Kimya for METHOD 3D Printers MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announces that three new Kimya ABS composite materials by ARMOR have been qualified for MakerBot LABS for the MakerBot METHOD X 3D printer. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
07.12.20
SLM Solutions-Aktie mit 240 % im Plus – das Gelddrucken in 3D wird ein Ende haben
02.12.20
Stratasys Enhances Digital Anatomy 3D Printer to Bring Ultra-Realistic Simulation and Realism to Functional Bone Models
24.11.20
Volkswagen AG investiert in zwei Stratasys J850 3D-Drucker zur Optimierung des Automobildesigns
24.11.20
Volkswagen AG Invests in Two Stratasys J850 3D Printers to Enhance Automotive Design
16.11.20
It’s Here: KeyShot 3D Rendering Software Now Fully Supports Stratasys Full-Color, Multi-Material 3D Printers
12.11.20
Stratasys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
168
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??