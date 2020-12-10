MakerBot Offers Three New ABS Composite Materials from Kimya for METHOD 3D Printers

MakerBot , a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announces that three new Kimya ABS composite materials by ARMOR have been qualified for MakerBot LABS for the MakerBot METHOD X 3D printer.

Composites are one of the most in-demand material categories for manufacturing applications due to their enhanced properties compared to unfilled thermoplastics. The new materials include Kimya ABS Kevlar for parts with high strength, abrasion-resistance, and dimensional stability; Kimya ABS-ESD, which protects against electrostatic discharges; and Kimya ABS-EC, a new and unique material that is electrically-conductive. Parts 3D printed with composite materials can often replace traditionally-manufactured parts, resulting in significant time and cost savings. ARMOR, for example, has demonstrated cost savings of up to 80% compared to traditional manufacturing methods by 3D printing tools and fixtures with the ABS Kevlar material in its own production facilities. ARMOR Group specializes in the industrial formulation of innovative materials and thin film coating and is the global market leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal transfer ribbons for printing variable traceability data on labels and flexible packaging.

With its up to 110°C heated chamber and ability to control the speed at which parts cool during the printing process, METHOD can print strong manufacturing-grade parts from advanced engineering materials more successfully than traditional desktop 3D printers. Users can also produce parts that have internal structures or complex geometries on METHOD when printing with Stratasys SR-30 soluble supports.

Kimya ABS Kevlar, Kimya ABS-ESD, and Kimya ABS-EC are available to print on the METHOD X 3D printer with the new MakerBot LABS GEN 2 Experimental Extruder, the latest edition of the LABS extruder. The GEN 2 Experimental Extruder is optimized to print more abrasive third-party composites and polymers for longer periods of time due to its upgraded hardened-steel components, such as the hardened gears and a metal filament switch designed to reduce wear from these materials.