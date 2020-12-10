 

Twist Bioscience Expands Gene Product Line with Launch of Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments, providing customers with a complete offering for genes. Twist’s best-in-class Gene Fragments, with and without adapters, can be used to build constructs and minimize the time and cost of screening for perfect clones.

“Our industry-leading production process delivers high quality Gene Fragments quickly, reliably, and affordably so that our customers can order the DNA that they want exactly how they want it,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Importantly, we are now able to better address a segment of the synthetic biology market who make their own Clonal Genes rather than purchasing them, reaching the large number of customers that need smaller amounts of DNA to facilitate their experiments seamlessly.”

Gene Fragments begin as oligonucleotides synthesized on Twist Bioscience’s proven semiconductor-based silicon platform. The oligonucleotides are then annealed together and PCR-amplified to produce a double-stranded DNA fragment and error-corrected through an enzymatic reaction. The resulting product is a ready-to-use Gene Fragment that is compatible with many applications including cloning, gene and protein expression, pathway and enzyme engineering and enzyme optimization.

Based on a comparative study conducted by Twist, Twist Gene Fragments demonstrated the lowest error rate, with a nearly 2-fold improvement across all Gene Fragment size ranges at 1:5,300. For shorter oligonucleotides 300 to 800 base pairs in length, the error rate was 1:6,200. Low error rates translate into the selection of fewer colonies, saving time and budget.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the ability of the Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments to minimize the time and cost of screening for perfect clones for customers, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2020, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Twist Bioscience’s results of operations, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Twist Bioscience’s stock price. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

