 

Adobe Reports Record Q4 and Fiscal 2020 Revenue

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Nov. 27, 2020. In its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, which represents 14 percent year-over-year growth. In fiscal year 2020, Adobe achieved record annual revenue of $12.87 billion, which represents 15 percent year-over-year growth.

“Adobe delivered record Q4 and FY20 revenue performance amidst an unprecedented macroeconomic environment,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “As the undisputed leader in three growing categories - creativity, digital documents and customer experience management - we are well-positioned to capture the massive market opportunity ahead of us in 2021 and beyond.”

“The resilience of our business, our operational discipline and ability to derive insights from real-time data has enabled us to thrive in 2020,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “Our record Q4 cash flow demonstrates the strength of our operating model, and we look forward to delivering strong top- and bottom-line growth in 2021.”

Segment Reporting Update

In its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, Adobe created a new segment called “Publishing and Advertising,” which combines the Publishing segment with Advertising Cloud, which was previously included in the Digital Experience segment. This realignment resulted from a change Adobe made in the fourth quarter to the way the company manages its Digital Experience business to better reflect the strategic shift related to Advertising Cloud and to align with our overall core value proposition of delivering on customer experience management. Advertising Cloud revenue and cost of revenue has been reclassified on the income statement from “Subscription” to “Services and other.” Financial information for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 has been revised to maintain comparability.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion in its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, which represents 14 percent year-over-year growth. Diluted earnings per share was $4.64 on a GAAP basis, and $2.81 on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Digital Media segment revenue was $2.50 billion, which represents 20 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $2.08 billion and Document Cloud revenue grew to $411 million. Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) grew to $10.18 billion exiting the quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $548 million. Creative ARR grew to $8.72 billion, and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.46 billion.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue, including Advertising Cloud revenue, was $877 million.
  • Following the segment reporting change, Digital Experience segment revenue was $819 million, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue grew 14 percent year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $1.22 billion, and non-GAAP operating income was $1.54 billion. GAAP net income was $2.25 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $1.36 billion.
  • Cash flows from operations were a record $1.78 billion.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation (“RPO”) exiting the quarter was $11.34 billion.
  • Adobe repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares during the quarter.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Adobe achieved record annual revenue of $12.87 billion in fiscal year 2020, representing 15 percent year-over-year growth.
  • The company reported annual GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.83 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.10.
  • Digital Media segment revenue was $9.23 billion, representing 20 percent year-over-year growth. Creative and Document Cloud achieved record annual revenue of $7.74 billion and $1.50 billion, respectively. Digital Media ARR grew by $1.85 billion during the year.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue, including Advertising Cloud, was $3.40 billion.
  • Following the segment reporting change, Digital Experience segment revenue was $3.13 billion, representing 12 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue grew 17 percent year-over-year.
  • Operating income grew 30 percent and net income grew 78 percent year-over-year on a GAAP-basis; operating income grew 24 percent and net income grew 27 percent year-over-year on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Adobe generated a record $5.73 billion in operating cash flows during the year.
  • The company repurchased 8.0 million shares during the year, returning $3.0 billion of cash to stockholders.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release and on Adobe’s website.

Adobe Provides Fiscal Year and First Quarter 2021 Financial Targets

The following table summarizes Adobe’s fiscal year 2021 targets:

Total revenue

~$15.15 billion

Digital Media segment revenue

~19 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR)

~$1.75 billion of net new ARR

Digital Experience segment revenue

~19 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Experience subscription revenue

~22 percent year-over-year growth

Tax rate

GAAP: ~19 percent

Non-GAAP: ~17.5 percent

Share count

~482 million shares

Earnings per share

GAAP: ~$8.57

Non-GAAP: ~$11.20

The table below summarizes Adobe’s first quarter fiscal year 2021 targets, which factor in the following:

  • The financial impacts of the Workfront acquisition, which closed on Dec. 7 and is expected to contribute approximately $25 million to Adobe’s revenue during the first quarter, following estimated purchase accounting adjustments; and
  • The impacts of a 53-week fiscal year, with an additional week in Q1 expected to contribute approximately $240 million of total Adobe revenue and approximately $25 million of net new Digital Media ARR in the quarter.

Total revenue

~$3.75 billion

Digital Media segment revenue

~26 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR)

~$410 million of net new ARR

Digital Experience segment revenue

~19 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Experience subscription revenue

~22 percent year-over-year growth

Tax rate

GAAP: ~15.5 percent

Non-GAAP: ~17.5 percent

Share count

~484 million shares

Earnings per share

GAAP: ~$2.19

Non-GAAP: ~$2.78

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP targets is provided at the end of this press release.

Adobe to Webcast Earnings Conference Call

Adobe will webcast its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call, together with an online financial analyst meeting, today at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time from its investor relations website: www.adobe.com/ADBE. Earnings documents, including Adobe management’s prepared slides and an investor datasheet are posted to Adobe’s investor relations website in advance of the conference call for reference. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets is also provided on the website.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum and strategy, the financial impacts of the Workfront acquisition, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, our market opportunity, market trends, current macroeconomic conditions, revenue, operating margin, seasonality, annualized recurring revenue, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively, failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements, introduction of new technology, information security and privacy, potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties, macroeconomic conditions and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with cyber-attacks, complex sales cycles, risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings, fluctuations in subscription renewal rates, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions, failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships, changes in accounting principles and tax regulations, uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate, and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2019 ended Nov. 29, 2019, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2020.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our year ended Nov. 27, 2020, which Adobe expects to file in January 2021. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

2020 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share data; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

3,115

 

$

2,579

 

$

11,626

 

$

9,634

 

Product

127

 

167

 

507

 

648

 

Services and other

182

 

246

 

735

 

889

 

Total revenue

3,424

 

2,992

 

12,868

 

11,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

Subscription

283

 

245

 

1,108

 

926

 

Product

10

 

9

 

36

 

40

 

Services and other

135

 

198

 

578

 

707

 

Total cost of revenue

428

 

452

 

1,722

 

1,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

2,996

 

2,540

 

11,146

 

9,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

558

 

500

 

2,188

 

1,930

 

Sales and marketing

941

 

801

 

3,591

 

3,244

 

General and administrative

243

 

226

 

968

 

881

 

Amortization of intangibles

39

 

43

 

162

 

175

 

Total operating expenses

1,781

 

1,570

 

6,909

 

6,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

1,215

 

970

 

4,237

 

3,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(27

)

(37

)

(116

)

(157

)

Investment gains (losses), net

6

 

5

 

13

 

52

 

Other income (expense), net

3

 

19

 

42

 

42

 

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(18

)

(13

)

(61

)

(63

)

Income before income taxes

1,197

 

957

 

4,176

 

3,205

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(1,053

)

105

 

(1,084

)

254

 

Net income

$

2,250

 

$

852

 

$

5,260

 

$

2,951

 

Basic net income per share

$

4.69

 

$

1.76

 

$

10.94

 

$

6.07

 

Shares used to compute basic net income per share

479

 

484

 

481

 

486

 

Diluted net income per share

$

4.64

 

$

1.74

 

$

10.83

 

$

6.00

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

484

 

489

 

485

 

492

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions; unaudited)

 

 

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,478

 

$

2,650

 

Short-term investments

1,514

 

1,527

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $21 and $10, respectively

1,398

 

1,535

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

756

 

783

 

Total current assets

8,146

 

6,495

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

1,517

 

1,293

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

487

 

 

Goodwill

10,742

 

10,691

 

Other intangibles, net

1,359

 

1,721

 

Deferred income taxes

1,370

 

 

Other assets

663

 

562

 

Total assets

$

24,284

 

$

20,762

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Trade payables

$

306

 

$

209

 

Accrued expenses

1,422

 

1,399

 

Debt

 

3,149

 

Deferred revenue

3,629

 

3,378

 

Income taxes payable

63

 

56

 

Operating lease liabilities

92

 

 

Total current liabilities

5,512

 

8,191

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

Debt

4,117

 

989

 

Deferred revenue

130

 

123

 

Income taxes payable

529

 

616

 

Deferred income taxes

10

 

140

 

Operating lease liabilities

499

 

 

Other liabilities

223

 

173

 

Total liabilities

11,020

 

10,232

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

Common stock

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

7,357

 

6,504

 

Retained earnings

19,611

 

14,829

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(158

)

(188

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(13,546

)

(10,615

)

Total stockholders’ equity

13,264

 

10,530

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

24,284

 

$

20,762

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$

2,250

 

$

852

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

190

 

188

 

Stock-based compensation

233

 

203

 

Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net

(7

)

(4

)

Other non-cash adjustments

(1,192

)

15

 

Changes in deferred revenue

310

 

245

 

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

(2

)

(123

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,782

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net

(22

)

(85

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(103

)

(94

)

Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net

(6

)

12

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(1

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(131

)

(168

)

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

Purchases of treasury stock

(850

)

(750

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards, net of proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances

(82

)

(27

)

Other financing activities, net

(8

)

11

 

Net cash used for financing activities

(940

)

(766

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(1

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

711

 

441

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,767

 

2,209

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

4,478

 

$

2,650

 

Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except per share data)

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.

 

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

August 28,
2020

November 27,
2020

November 29,
2019

Operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

1,215

 

$

970

 

$

1,069

 

$

4,237

 

$

3,268

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

239

 

208

 

244

 

924

 

798

 

Amortization of intangibles

84

 

96

 

90

 

360

 

395

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

1,538

 

$

1,274

 

$

1,403

 

$

5,521

 

$

4,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

2,250

 

$

852

 

$

955

 

$

5,260

 

$

2,951

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

239

 

208

 

244

 

924

 

798

 

Amortization of intangibles

84

 

96

 

90

 

360

 

395

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

(6

)

(5

)

(10

)

(13

)

(52

)

Income tax adjustments

(1,204

)

(33

)

(33

)

(1,628

)

(224

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,363

 

$

1,118

 

$

1,246

 

$

4,903

 

$

3,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

4.64

 

$

1.74

 

$

1.97

 

$

10.83

 

$

6.00

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

0.49

 

0.43

 

0.50

 

1.90

 

1.62

 

Amortization of intangibles

0.17

 

0.20

 

0.19

 

0.74

 

0.80

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.03

)

(0.10

)

Income tax adjustments

(2.48

)

(0.07

)

(0.07

)

(3.34

)

(0.45

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

2.81

 

$

2.29

 

$

2.57

 

$

10.10

 

$

7.87

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

484

 

489

 

485

 

485

 

492

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 tax rate reconciled to the non-GAAP tax rate included in this release.

 

Fourth Quarter
Fiscal 2020

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

(88.0

)

%

Trading structure change

95.0

 

 

Income tax adjustments

4.5

 

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

(1.1

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

(0.4

)

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

10.0

 

%

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets
 (Shares in millions)

The following tables show Adobe's first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial targets reconciled to the non-GAAP financial targets included in this release.

 

First Quarter
Fiscal 2021

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

2.19

 

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

0.60

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.18

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.19

)

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

2.78

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

484

 

 

 

 

First Quarter
Fiscal 2021

 

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

15.5

 

%

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(0.9

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.1

)

 

Income tax adjustments

 

3.0

 

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

17.5

 

%

(Shares in millions)
The following tables show Adobe's annual fiscal year 2021 financial targets reconciled to the non-GAAP financial targets included in this release.

 

Fiscal Year 2021

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

8.57

 

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

2.31

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.70

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.38

)

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

11.20

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

482

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year 2021

 

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

19.0

 

%

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(0.9

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.1

)

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.5

)

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

17.5

 

%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, restructuring and other charges, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

Disclaimer

