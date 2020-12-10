 

Intuit TurboTax Live Renews Presenting Sponsorship of NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games; Adds NFL AFC & NFC Divisional Round Presenting Sponsorship

The National Football League (NFL) and Intuit Inc (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint today announced a renewal of their official partnership through 2022. As a part of the sponsorship, TurboTax Live will serve as the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games and continue their presenting sponsorship of the Championship Games for the 2020 NFL season. In 2019, Intuit TurboTax Live became the first-ever presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

“We’re ecstatic to not only welcome Intuit TurboTax Live back as presenting sponsor for both AFC and NFC Championship games, but also expand the relationship to encompass our Divisional round,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Partnership Business Development for the NFL. “As a leader in financial and tax preparation products, Intuit provides platforms that NFL fans recognize and need more than ever this time of year.”

“We are thrilled to not only be continuing, but expanding our relationship with the NFL,” said Cathleen Ryan, Vice President of Marketing for Intuit’s Consumer Group. “At Intuit, we are proud to coach millions of people through their taxes and finances each year. With this sponsorship we will have the unique opportunity to reach passionate NFL fans with the tools and guidance to help them prosper during the height of tax season.”

As the presenting sponsorship of both 2020 AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship games, TurboTax Live branding will be featured during the 2020 AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games as well as within ancillary programming and content across league broadcast and digital media platforms. Fans can also look forward to seeing TurboTax Live return to NFL Super Bowl LV for its eighth consecutive year.

Intuit will also continue to be the NFL’s official sponsor for financial and accounting software, and tax preparation services. Intuit helps power prosperity for consumers, self-employed and small business owners finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions.

As a part of the sponsorship, Intuit QuickBooks will have branded content during the NFC Championship Game on FOX, January 24, 2021. The ad will spotlight a small business and how the QuickBooks Online ecosystem helps them be more successful.

About the National Football League (NFL)

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

NFL content has never been more popular across the US media landscape. According to Nielsen, 183 million people tuned into the 2019 NFL regular season representing 69 percent of all television homes and 59 percent of potential viewers in the U.S. In 2019, NFL games accounted for 42 of television's 50 most-watched programs.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

