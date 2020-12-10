 

Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and MYR GmbH, a German biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire MYR for approximately €1.15 billion in cash, payable upon closing of the transaction plus a potential future milestone payment of up to €300 million (both payments subject to customary adjustments).

The acquisition will provide Gilead with Hepcludex (bulevirtide), which was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of chronic HDV infection in adults with compensated liver disease in July 2020. MYR has since launched Hepcludex in France, Germany and Austria, and continues to prepare for launch in certain other markets throughout 2021. It is expected that this transaction will accelerate the global launch of Hepcludex. Hepcludex is a first-in-class treatment for HDV that blocks viral entry into liver cells through binding to NTCP. It is the first and currently the only medicine conditionally approved for HDV by the EMA, and MYR anticipates submission for accelerated approval in the United States in the second half of 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the medicine both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations for chronic HDV infection.

HDV is the most severe form of viral hepatitis and can have mortality rates as high as 50% within 5 years in cirrhotic patients. HDV occurs only as a co-infection in individuals who have hepatitis B virus (HBV). At least 12 million people worldwide are likely currently co-infected with HDV and HBV. HDV co-infection leads to more serious liver disease than HBV alone and is associated with a faster progression to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, hepatic decompensation and an increased risk of liver cancer and death. In the United States and Europe, there are collectively more than 230,000 people living with HDV, which remains underdiagnosed globally.

