 

Osisko Announces TSX Approval to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR:TSX & NYSE) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Corporation's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB Program"). Under the terms of the NCIB Program, Osisko may acquire up to 14,610,718 of its common shares ("Common Shares") from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX.

The normal course issuer bid will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, including pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers and private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority.

Repurchases under the NCIB Program may commence on December 12, 2020 and will terminate on December 11, 2021 or on such earlier date as the NCIB Program is complete. Daily purchases will be limited to 138,366 Common Shares, other than block purchase exemptions, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ending November 30, 2020, being 553,464 Common Shares.

The price that the Corporation may pay for any Common Shares purchased in the open market under the NCIB Program will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase (plus brokerage fees) and any Common Shares purchased by the Corporation will be cancelled. In the event that the Corporation purchases common shares by pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the common shares may be, and will be in the case of purchases by private agreements, as may be permitted by the securities regulatory authority, at a discount to the market price of the common shares at the time of the acquisition.

The board of directors of Osisko believes that the underlying value of the company may not be reflected in the market price of the Common Shares from time to time and that, accordingly, the purchase of Common Shares will increase the proportionate interest in the company of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders of the Corporation.

As of November 30, 2020, there were 166,893,334 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The 14,610,718 Common Shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB Program represent approximately 10% of the public float of the Corporation as of November 30, 2020, being 146,107,180 Common Shares.

