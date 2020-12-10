Skyharbour Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports Update on Geophysical Program at East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner company Azincourt Energy’s (TSX.V: AAZ) ground-based geophysical exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is now 50% complete.

The program is comprised of a horizontal loop electromagnetic survey (“HLEM”) consisting of a total of 33 line-km of line-cutting and surveying. The survey commenced in late November and to date 16.5 line-km have been completed. The survey was originally scheduled for the summer but had been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions and disruptions.



The HLEM survey is being utilized to refine and prioritize target areas where untested conductive corridors have been identified in existing property wide airborne VTEM survey results. Unconformity related uranium deposits associated with the Athabasca Basin are closely associated with basement conductive packages. VTEM surveys have identified conductive corridors within the East Preston land package and the HLEM survey will narrow down where within these corridors future drilling should focus.

Target corridors at East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Target-Corridors-East-Preston.png

“We’re eager to continue drilling East Preston,” said Alex Klenman, President & CEO of Azincourt Energy. “We know the area is target rich and we’ve only drill tested a handful to date. The additional geophysics will add to the targeting and help refine priority areas. In addition, this round of work will allow us to meet the spend threshold of the option agreement with Skyharbour and Dixie. It’s a significant milestone for the company,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Bingham Geoscience of Saskatoon continues to oversee Azincourt’s geophysical programs and interpretation work. Patterson Geophysics of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, is conducting the program.

Proposed areas for upcoming HLEM survey at the East Preston Uranium Project:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/HLEM-Survey-East-Preston.png

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold Inc. (“Dixie Gold”) entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Azincourt whereby Azincourt has an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Under the Agreement, Azincourt has issued common shares and will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling up to CAD $3,500,000 in exchange for up to 70% of the applicable property area over three years. Of the $3,500,000 in project consideration, $1,000,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold, as well as $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures over the three-year period. Skyharbour and Dixie Gold agreed to extend the deadline for the remaining obligations owing to complete the acquisition of a 70% interest in the Project, which include incurring a small portion of the exploration expenditures remaining on the Project and completion of a final cash payment of CAD $400,000 (see News Release dated April 16, 2020). The deadline for these obligations has been extended through until March 31st, 2021 and in consideration for the extension, Azincourt issued common shares to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.