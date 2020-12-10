 

Vinco Ventures, Inc. Updates on Subsidiary Honey Badger Media, LLC and their Acclaimed Celebrity Influencers.

Bethlehem, PA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), today updates on the first 30 days of their subsidiary Honey Badger Media, LLC and the advancement of its esteemed influencer list.

Honey Badger Media is a digital commerce company and one of Vinco’s key tools in the Be B.I.G. business model. The Company designs digital campaigns from scratch to monetization and leverages a 300 million plus follower network to grow advertiser-based revenue as well as Vinco’s brands and holdings. Additionally, within the first month, Honey Badger was able to sign an impressive catalog of celebrity influencers, including skateboarder and TV personality Bam Margera, Reality Television and Motivational Speaker Adalia Rose, and respected mom blogger Joy of Mom.

“We chose Honey Badger as the first platform under our Be B.I.G. strategy due to the quick start potential and scale-able revenue models that it benefits from,” said Brian McFadden Chief Strategy Officer. “We know what the company is capable of and are optimistic about the quick ramp to the business. It is exciting to watch our customer list grow which expands our user base by multiples. Honey Badger was the first of our platforms, and we are confident it will be integral to our overall growth,” McFadden concluded.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company’s management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company’s management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words “estimate,” “expect,” intend,” believe,” plan,” “anticipate,” “projected” and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company’s management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company’s industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Relations: 
Aimee Carroll 
Phone: 866-900-0992
Email: Investors@vincoventures.com


