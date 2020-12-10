Vinco Ventures, Inc. Updates on Subsidiary Honey Badger Media, LLC and their Acclaimed Celebrity Influencers.

Honey Badger Media is a digital commerce company and one of Vinco’s key tools in the Be B.I.G. business model. The Company designs digital campaigns from scratch to monetization and leverages a 300 million plus follower network to grow advertiser-based revenue as well as Vinco’s brands and holdings. Additionally, within the first month, Honey Badger was able to sign an impressive catalog of celebrity influencers, including skateboarder and TV personality Bam Margera, Reality Television and Motivational Speaker Adalia Rose, and respected mom blogger Joy of Mom.

“We chose Honey Badger as the first platform under our Be B.I.G. strategy due to the quick start potential and scale-able revenue models that it benefits from,” said Brian McFadden Chief Strategy Officer. “We know what the company is capable of and are optimistic about the quick ramp to the business. It is exciting to watch our customer list grow which expands our user base by multiples. Honey Badger was the first of our platforms, and we are confident it will be integral to our overall growth,” McFadden concluded.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

