TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in ENVASARC Pivotal Trial

Company Expects Interim Data in Mid-2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced dosing of the first patient in the ENVASARC registration trial.



“We are pleased to initiate dosing in the ENVASARC registration trial of envafolimab in sarcoma,” said Sant Chawla, M.D., Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Center, Santa Monica. “Immunotherapy has radically changed the treatment paradigm for a number of cancers, and we believe envafolimab has the potential to do the same for sarcoma patients who have few treatment options.”