TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in ENVASARC Pivotal Trial
Company Expects Interim Data in Mid-2021
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted
cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S.,
today announced dosing of the first patient in the ENVASARC registration trial.
“We are pleased to initiate dosing in the ENVASARC registration trial of envafolimab in sarcoma,” said Sant Chawla, M.D., Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Center, Santa Monica. “Immunotherapy has radically changed the treatment paradigm for a number of cancers, and we believe envafolimab has the potential to do the same for sarcoma patients who have few treatment options.”
“Dosing the first patient in the ENVASARC registration trial within one year of executing the license to envafolimab fulfills our 2020 expectations for what has been a productive year of clinical development and regulatory interactions for our lead product candidate,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON. “We look forward to the availability of interim top-line data from this important study, which we expect in mid-2021.”
About ENVASARC (NCT 04480502)
Key elements of the ENVASARC registration trial include:
- Multi-center, open-label, randomized, non-comparative, parallel cohort study at approximately 25 top cancer centers in the United States.
- Eligible patients will have undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) or myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) and received one or two prior cancer therapies, but no prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- Planned total enrollment of 160 patients, with 80 patients enrolled into cohort A of treatment with single agent envafolimab and 80 patients enrolled in cohort B of treatment with envafolimab and Yervoy.
- Primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) with duration of response a key secondary endpoint.
- Open-label format with blinded independent central review of efficacy endpoint data.
