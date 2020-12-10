 

Spero Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with SPR720 in Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Patients with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Pulmonary Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it has initiated dosing in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD) in its dose-ranging Phase 2a clinical trial of SPR720, Spero’s oral antimicrobial agent in development for the treatment of NTM-PD.

“The initiation of this trial is a significant milestone for the program, and we look forward to the trial producing important data that will further inform our development pathway for SPR720 in NTM-PD,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “The lack of approved, oral options for the treatment of NTM-PD presents a significant unmet need for patients and we believe SPR720 has the potential to offer a new treatment option.”

The Phase 2a clinical trial is a multi-center, partially blinded, placebo-controlled proof-of-concept clinical trial of SPR720 that will enroll approximately 90 treatment-inexperienced patients with NTM-PD due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).  Patients will be randomized to receive either 500 mg or 1,000 mg of oral SPR720 once daily, placebo, or standard- of-care (SOC), consisting of a macrolide and ethambutol, plus the option of adding a rifamycin.  The objectives of the trial are to evaluate the plasma pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, and microbiological response of SPR720 compared with placebo and SOC over 28 days of treatment, with the inclusion of the SOC arm to assess and ensure assay sensitivity for the trial design.

“A significant unmet medical need exists for safe and effective treatments for patients with NTM pulmonary disease. We have very few antibiotics to combat these highly drug resistant organisms, and we essentially lack any approved therapies for first-line therapy against pulmonary NTM,” said Dr. Kevin Winthrop, the trial’s Principal Investigator and Professor of Infectious Disease and Public Health at Oregon Health and Science University. “Oral SPR720 shows potential to benefit patients with NTM pulmonary disease and we are excited to have initiated this novel Phase 2a trial to assess SPR720 in patients with early onset pulmonary disease.”

Seite 1 von 4
Spero Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spero Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with SPR720 in Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Patients with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Pulmonary Disease CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Tamara Joseph as Chief Legal Officer
30.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.11.20
Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.20
5
Spero Therapeutics