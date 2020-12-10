Spero Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with SPR720 in Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Patients with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Pulmonary Disease

“The initiation of this trial is a significant milestone for the program, and we look forward to the trial producing important data that will further inform our development pathway for SPR720 in NTM-PD,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “The lack of approved, oral options for the treatment of NTM-PD presents a significant unmet need for patients and we believe SPR720 has the potential to offer a new treatment option.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it has initiated dosing in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD) in its dose-ranging Phase 2a clinical trial of SPR720, Spero’s oral antimicrobial agent in development for the treatment of NTM-PD.

The Phase 2a clinical trial is a multi-center, partially blinded, placebo-controlled proof-of-concept clinical trial of SPR720 that will enroll approximately 90 treatment-inexperienced patients with NTM-PD due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC). Patients will be randomized to receive either 500 mg or 1,000 mg of oral SPR720 once daily, placebo, or standard- of-care (SOC), consisting of a macrolide and ethambutol, plus the option of adding a rifamycin. The objectives of the trial are to evaluate the plasma pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, and microbiological response of SPR720 compared with placebo and SOC over 28 days of treatment, with the inclusion of the SOC arm to assess and ensure assay sensitivity for the trial design.

“A significant unmet medical need exists for safe and effective treatments for patients with NTM pulmonary disease. We have very few antibiotics to combat these highly drug resistant organisms, and we essentially lack any approved therapies for first-line therapy against pulmonary NTM,” said Dr. Kevin Winthrop, the trial’s Principal Investigator and Professor of Infectious Disease and Public Health at Oregon Health and Science University. “Oral SPR720 shows potential to benefit patients with NTM pulmonary disease and we are excited to have initiated this novel Phase 2a trial to assess SPR720 in patients with early onset pulmonary disease.”