 

AABB - Asia Metals Evaluates Joint Venture Partner Purchase Proposal For Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has received a purchase proposal for the mineral property and mining operations facilities in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico, from Joint Venture Partner (JVP), Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd. (QIEC). AABB held a special meeting in Mexico City on December 9, 2020, to discuss the details of the purchase proposal regarding GGB assets. AABB recently conducted a pre-feasibility study assessment of the GGB property and facilities, which was utilized as a basis for the discussions in the special meeting. A follow-up meeting with the JVP is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020, to discuss AABB’s decision with respect to the proposal and the Company’s strategic plans going forward.

QIEC is a holding company and facilitating subsidiary of an Asian conglomerate. Its operational objective is to secure physical gold supplies for it affiliates’ manufacturing demand and to build an investment hedge that mitigates the risk of instabilities caused by fluctuations in markets and world economic conditions. In 2018, QIEC signed an agreement committing $34 million allocated over a 3-year period to earn-in a maximum 40% equity interest in the Company. The investment funds were dedicated to the expansion of the Company’s gold production and property exploration operations in Guerrero, Mexico. To date per the agreement, QIEC has disbursed $24 million and earned a 28% interest in the Company. AABB jointly operates a management committee with representatives of QIEC to oversee, approve and direct budgeting, capital expenditures and decision-making regarding operational processes and expenditures.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:

Email:         
Website: 
Phone: 		ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
www.asiametalsinc.com
702-866-9054
Parkin Investor Relations
Kevin Parkin

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


Asia Broadband Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AABB - Asia Metals Evaluates Joint Venture Partner Purchase Proposal For Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has received a purchase proposal for the mineral property and mining operations …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement And Engages Developer To Create Branded Gold-Backed CryptoCurrency Coin
03.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Confirms Special Meeting With Joint Venture Partner Management Committee Representatives
01.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Upgrades Annual Gross Profit Target To $16M With Historic High Production Expected In Consecutive Quarters
25.11.20
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. CEO Gives Thanksgiving Message To Shareholders, With Exciting Updates And Developments Forthcoming
12.11.20
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding To Proceed With Gold-Backed CryptoCurrency Coin Development Agreement