AABB - Asia Metals Evaluates Joint Venture Partner Purchase Proposal For Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has received a purchase proposal for the mineral property and mining operations facilities in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico, from Joint Venture Partner (JVP), Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd. (QIEC). AABB held a special meeting in Mexico City on December 9, 2020, to discuss the details of the purchase proposal regarding GGB assets. AABB recently conducted a pre-feasibility study assessment of the GGB property and facilities, which was utilized as a basis for the discussions in the special meeting. A follow-up meeting with the JVP is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020, to discuss AABB’s decision with respect to the proposal and the Company’s strategic plans going forward.



QIEC is a holding company and facilitating subsidiary of an Asian conglomerate. Its operational objective is to secure physical gold supplies for it affiliates’ manufacturing demand and to build an investment hedge that mitigates the risk of instabilities caused by fluctuations in markets and world economic conditions. In 2018, QIEC signed an agreement committing $34 million allocated over a 3-year period to earn-in a maximum 40% equity interest in the Company. The investment funds were dedicated to the expansion of the Company’s gold production and property exploration operations in Guerrero, Mexico. To date per the agreement, QIEC has disbursed $24 million and earned a 28% interest in the Company. AABB jointly operates a management committee with representatives of QIEC to oversee, approve and direct budgeting, capital expenditures and decision-making regarding operational processes and expenditures.