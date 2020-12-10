Compass Diversified to Discuss Differentiated Permanent Capital Model, Portfolio Transformation, Strong Financial Performance and 2020 Outlook at Virtual Investor Day

Presentations Begin Today at 1:00 PM ET, Available via Webcast at IR.CompassDiversified.com

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today will host its 2020 Virtual Investor Day, where it will discuss how CODI’s differentiated permanent capital model has positioned the Company for growth in 2020 and the Company’s anticipated outlook for 2021. The event will also include a presentation from Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA Technology (“BOA”), CODI’s newest subsidiary company, acquired in October 2020.



“We are excited to update the investor community on CODI’s significant progress in 2020 and our optimism for the year ahead,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of CODI. “CODI’s permanent capital model has enabled our team to transform our portfolio over the past three years and provided us with what we believe is a clear structural advantage in the current dislocated market. We are confident that our capital allocation strategy, active management style and diverse group of subsidiaries have positioned us to proactively execute on our growth strategy and we expect that these factors will drive meaningful shareholder value in 2021 and beyond.”