 

Vir Biotechnology Appoints Jeffrey Hatfield to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hatfield, an accomplished industry executive with more than three decades of commercial experience, to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the Vir team during this important period of rapid growth and transition. His passion for and experience building platform-based companies and advancing commercial programs based on cutting-edge technology will be invaluable as we continue to advance a full portfolio of novel compounds across a range of therapeutic areas,” said Vicki Sato, Ph.D., chairman of Vir’s Board of Directors.

“Jeff is a talented executive whose leadership experience and commercial expertise make him an ideal and timely addition to our Board,” said George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir. “We look forward to applying his insights and experience to the near-term milestones and catalysts that have the potential to transform Vir, and to our longer-term potential to impact the trajectory of serious infectious diseases.”

Hatfield currently serves as chief executive officer of Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, he was chief executive officer of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led the company from start-up to clinical-stage advancement of multiple first-in-class programs, and ultimately to its $640 million acquisition by Allergan Plc. Prior to that, Hatfield worked at Bristol Myers Squibb in a variety of executive positions, including: Senior Vice President, Immunology and Virology Divisions; President and General Manager, BMS-Canada; and Vice President, U.S. Managed Health Care. 

“As a company at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vir is making incredible contributions to the science of infectious disease when the world needs it most,” said Hatfield. “I am honored to join the Vir Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the advancement of a broad portfolio of medicines designed to address some of the world’s most complex public health challenges.”

Hatfield earned an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. from the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. He is chairman of the Board of miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. and a member of the Board of aTyr Pharma. He also serves as a Key Advisory Board member for the Harvard Business School’s Blavatnik Fellowship in Life Science Entrepreneurship and is a faculty member at Purdue University.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

