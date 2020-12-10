 

Drilling Underway at the Tandayama-America Porphyry Copper-Gold Target, Cascabel Project, Ecuador

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest1 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drilling has now commenced at the Tandayama-America Porphyry Copper-Gold Target, Cascabel utilizing 2 diamond drill rigs as part of the ongoing Cascabel Feasibility Sterilization Program.
  • The Tandayama-America target is considered a high-quality porphyry target characterized by coincident Cu-Mo-Au soil geochemical highs centred upon outcropping mineralization in the Tandayama and America creeks.
  • Rock-saw channel sampling over surface exposure in Tandayama Creek returned a significant assay result of 37m @ 0.25%CuEq² (0.15% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au).
  • The Tandayama-America target remained untested previously due to the high demand of drilling rigs at the Alpala Deposit.
  • Rig 5 is drilling the first hole at Tandayama-America, TAD-20-001, and is at a current depth of 258m. Drilling has intersected visible chalcopyrite copper sulphide mineralization from 55m depth, with additional visible molybdenite and sphalerite mineralization occurring from 199m depth.
  • Rig 6 is drilling the second hole at Tandayama-America, TAD-20-002, and is at a current depth of 104m. Drilling has intersected visible chalcopyrite mineralization from 44m depth, including trace visible bornite from 68m depth.

Figures referenced in this release can be viewed in PDF format on the Company’s website (www.cornerstoneresources.com) or through the direct link: https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5786/nr20-36figures ....

SolGold Technical Services Manager, Benn Whistler, commenting on today’s update at Cascabel:

“We have always been interested in the drill targets at Tandayama-America, however the prioritisation of the Alpala Resource and Feasibility Drilling Programs has seen this target scheduled to form part of the Cascabel Feasibility Sterilisation Drilling Program now underway.

