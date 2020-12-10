Solis Mammography Adopts iCAD’s ProFound AI Platform Powered by Panorama with Short-Term Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Solution

NASHUA, N.H. and DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, and Solis Mammography , the largest independent provider of mammography and breast health services in the United States, today announced a five-year partnership whereby iCAD will provide Solis Mammography’s nationwide network with its latest artificial intelligence (AI) breast health solutions, including ProFound AI for DBT and ProFound AI Risk, the first and only clinical decision support tool to provide an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram.

“After a thorough evaluation of all available AI solutions, we have chosen iCAD’s ProFound AI platform as our sole breast health AI solution to integrate with our Hologic 3D mammography systems throughout our entire network,” said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. “ProFound AI will further enhance patient care and outcomes for the over one million women we serve while also supporting our continued growth and expansion.”

ProFound AI for DBT is a high-performing workflow solution trained with the latest in deep-learning AI capabilities. It assists radiologists by rapidly and accurately analyzing each individual DBT image to identify potentially malignant lesions. The ProFound AI platform powered by Panorama is compatible with all leading mammography systems and allows for seamless integration with major PACS for decision support capabilities across large networks.

“Our partnership with Solis underscores our ongoing commitment to improving women’s health and we are thrilled that even more women across the United States will benefit from our revolutionary technology that is helping to improve lives,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “ProFound AI powered by Panorama offers unparalleled benefits to patients and radiologists alike, including a clinically proven improvement in sensitivity and specificity, which dramatically improves reading accuracy for mammograms and reduces the rate of false positives. Likewise, with the addition of our recently introduced ProFound AI Risk offering, we believe we will move mammography from what is today an age-based screening paradigm to a risk-adjusted precision screening paradigm that is personalized for every woman.”