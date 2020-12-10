 

Report by Naval Surface Warfare Center Validates Efficacy of KULR’s Battery Safety Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that KULR’s design solutions can stop fires and explosions in lithium-ion battery packs, and provides additional insights on the future of safe battery technology

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, today highlights a report conducted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) on the Company’s battery safety technology. The report confirms that KULR’s thermal management solutions can prevent cell-to-cell propagation. These findings mirror test results from other government and private test authorities such as NASA, which co-developed KULR’s core thermal technology.

The NSWCCD report, titled, “Emerging Energy Storage Technologies,” studied energy storage applications in consumer electronics, along with the safety concerns they pose. The newly public report, commissioned and released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, states that:

“Incorporating a vaporizing heat sink from KULR could lead to significant mass savings and … was capable of preventing cell-to-cell propagations. … [battery] packs assembled and tested at NSWCCD with the KULR material (the Thermal Runaway Shield or “TRS”) were found to be highly effective at resisting cell-to-cell propagation when a trigger cell was externally heated to failure. Meanwhile, identical cells with identical configuration but no TRS underwent a complete cell-to-cell propagation under the same test conditions.”

Conditions such as extreme heat, bumping and jostling, short circuit, constant high-demand use, or physical damage can cause a single battery cell in a multi-cell pack to fail. When this happens, the fire and heat of that single failure often trigger failure in neighboring cells. This causes a dangerous chain reaction that causes high energy fires and explosions. According to the NSWCCD report, it is these types of runaway or propagation risks that KULR’s solutions are capable of preventing.

In addition to supporting the effectiveness of the KULR safety product(s) in lithium-ion battery packs, the report highlights storage alternatives to lithium-ion batteries such as solid state or lithium metal configurations.

The report states:

“The overall conclusion from the authors of this report is that LiB [lithium-ion batteries] are likely to maintain if not increase application in consumer electronics. For this reason, the safety of these devices may have to be engineered through secondary technologies…”

Seite 1 von 3
KULR Technology Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report by Naval Surface Warfare Center Validates Efficacy of KULR’s Battery Safety Technology Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that KULR’s design solutions can stop fires and explosions in lithium-ion battery packs, and provides additional insights on the future of safe battery technologySAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...