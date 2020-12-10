 

2021 U.S. Consumer Credit Market Will See a Rebound in Originations

TransUnion forecasts trends for auto, credit card, mortgage and personal loans

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly released TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) 2021 consumer credit forecast found that access to credit cards and personal loans is expected to rebound through the first half of next year while new auto loans will shift toward lower risk consumers. Despite potential obstacles to the consumer credit market, TransUnion foresees positive trends buoyed by expected improvements in macroeconomic factors such as unemployment and GDP.

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was most apparent for originations in the second quarter of 2020 as lending slowed dramatically for unsecured credit products such as personal loans and credit cards in comparison to the preceding quarter. In 2021, TransUnion sees Q2 playing another big role – this time in the form of new originations returning to pre-COVID levels with credit card and personal loan volumes expected to rise at the greatest rate.

“The re-opening of America and the expected addition of more jobs and increased wages will make the greatest impact in how consumers are able to manage their debts in 2021,” said Matt Komos, vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion. “We are forecasting robust origination activity, and barring any unforeseen shocks to the economy, we anticipate this growth will commence at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 for most credit products. Our forecast also sees a greater percentage of new loans going to lower risk consumers, which we believe will benefit the overall serious delinquency picture.”

Originations Could Grow in First Half of 2021, Especially in the Second Quarter

Loan*/Time Period Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Projection YOY % Change Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Projection YOY % Change
Auto 6.34 million 6.85 million 8.0% 6.46 million 7.40 million 14.6%
Credit Card 15.52 million 12.52 million -19.3% 8.59 million 14.13 million 64.5%
Personal Loan 3.90 million 3.30 million -15.4% 2.60 million 4.22 million 62.3%
Mortgage 1.87 million 2.13 million* 13.9% 3.03 million 2.05 million* -32.3%

*Mortgage origination projection based on figures from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

