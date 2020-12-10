2021 U.S. Consumer Credit Market Will See a Rebound in Originations

TransUnion forecasts trends for auto, credit card, mortgage and personal loans

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly released TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) 2021 consumer credit forecast found that access to credit cards and personal loans is expected to rebound through the first half of next year while new auto loans will shift toward lower risk consumers. Despite potential obstacles to the consumer credit market, TransUnion foresees positive trends buoyed by expected improvements in macroeconomic factors such as unemployment and GDP.



The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was most apparent for originations in the second quarter of 2020 as lending slowed dramatically for unsecured credit products such as personal loans and credit cards in comparison to the preceding quarter. In 2021, TransUnion sees Q2 playing another big role – this time in the form of new originations returning to pre-COVID levels with credit card and personal loan volumes expected to rise at the greatest rate.