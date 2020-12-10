 

Establishment Labs Completes 21 Motiva Mia Patients in IRB Approved Study in Costa Rica

  • IRB Approval Includes Both the Ergonomix2 Diamond Implant and Mia Tools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it recently received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to initiate a patient series in Costa Rica to study its Motiva Mia system for minimally invasive augmentation, which includes the Motiva Ergonomix2 Diamond breast implant, and has completed the procedure in the first 21 patients in the study.

“Motiva Mia is truly disruptive to traditional breast aesthetics,” said Dr. Charles Randquist, an internationally recognized plastic surgeon. “Minimally invasive breast enhancement should define a more balanced approach in aesthetics: an augmentation that is considerably more subtle in its sizing and approach and is performed without general anesthesia through a very small incision with a quick recovery and less pain.”

“The aesthetic results we achieved for these patients exceed today’s standards in plastic surgery,” said Dr. Alexandre Munhoz, professor of plastic surgery at the University of São Paulo School of Medicine. “These are highly natural, sophisticated outcomes that represent the future of our profession. Just as important as the innovations in the Motiva Ergonomix2 Diamond implant are the tools that make a minimally invasive procedure possible. The innovations and interactions of the implants and tools in Motiva Mia allow for new standards that will change both perceptions and the demand for breast aesthetics.”

“Based on our experience, Motiva Mia enables minimally invasive breast enhancement procedures that address many of the concerns that women have had about traditional breast augmentation surgery,” said Establishment Labs’ founder and chief executive officer, Juan José Chacón-Quirós. “Our third-party commissioned market research suggests that the number of women globally who would consider a minimally invasive procedure could be as many as 1.9 million annually. With Motiva Mia, our intention is to make breast aesthetics far more accessible than it has ever been.

