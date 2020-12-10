 

D-BOX Technologies and Cooler Master partner to commercialize a consumer immersive haptic gaming chair

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, is partnering with Cooler Master Technology Inc. (Cooler Master) on the design and commercialization of an innovative gaming chair, integrating whole-body haptic feedback technology. Aimed at gamers of all genres and skill levels, this immersive chair, the first of its kind, will be available in 2021 via Cooler Master's global retail network.

"This chair will integrate haptic movements and vibrations that will allow gamers to live a complete immersive and realistic experience," said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. "With highfidelity haptics, players can experience more fun, more immersion and a unique competitive advantage, thanks to motion cues delivered to the player straight from in-game telemetry. This makes the D-BOX haptic experience suitable for players of all calibers and for games of all intensities. The new gaming chair is a perfect fit with our library of close to 100 video games and growing, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, our latest compatible title from Ubisoft and continues to demonstrate our commitment to the gaming industry," added Mr. Mailhot. “The gaming and streaming gear market is estimated at over $36 billion by Jon Peddie Research and D-BOX is thrilled to address this market opportunity.”

“Cooler Master is an emerging player in the gaming chair industry, but we have already made great strides to bring ergonomics, comfort, and style to the gaming chair market. We strive to bring users products that will fundamentally improve their gaming experiences. Haptic technology is undeniably the future of gaming and working with a company respected and experienced in developing haptic technology as well as D-BOX is an obvious choice for us. We hope to deliver a gaming chair that will revolutionize the gaming experience and market as soon as Computex 2021,” said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master.

D-BOX realizes the importance of realism and performance brought by haptics in gaming situations and is committed to deliver the best experience. D-BOX haptic technology is recognized globally in different sectors namely in the racing/automotive segment where it is the only haptic system licensed today by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile). Owing to its years of experience, it is also used in military, commercial entertainment and is now applied to the entire gaming community, with the goal of allowing all gamers to benefit from the best expertise.

