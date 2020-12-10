Tabula Rasa HealthCare Signs Agreement with Missouri Pharmacy Association to Provide Medication Safety Technology Education to Members

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces an agreement with the Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA). The agreement calls for MPA to develop programing to educate members on TRHC’s medication safety software, MedWise, and promote the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors, expanding the skillset to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall costs.

MPA’s mission is to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team. MPA is the first state pharmacy association in the country to sign the MedWise co-marketing agreement. Several other states are in the process of completing the relationship.

“The Missouri Pharmacy Association looks forward to partnering with TRHC to bring awareness of polypharmacy and place MedWise in the hands of as many pharmacists in Missouri as we can,” said MPA Executive Director Ron Fitzwater, CAE, MBA. “MedWise’s ability to create a simultaneous, multi-drug analysis, identifies patients who are at high risk for adverse drug events. With this information, pharmacists can provide personalized medication management for the patient, a game-changer for pharmacy practice. This exemplifies our mission to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships, and as an integral part of the health care team.”

MPA has an affiliate pharmacist provider network called the Missouri Pharmacist Care Network (MO-PCN) designed to support and administer the state’s pharmacist patient care delivery by connecting payers and providers for the promotion of positive health outcomes. Membership in MO-PCN creates an immediate opportunity for pharmacists in Missouri to be leaders of medication safety.

“TRHC is proud to partner with MPA as it leads state pharmacy associations around the country in creating awareness of the safe use of medication,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “A primary role of pharmacists in the community is to promote patient wellness and safety. Through the broad use of MedWise, we are preparing Missouri pharmacists today and for the post-COVID-19 future. Our systems support pharmacists as they continue to be sought after for direct care, including the management of complex medication regimens to optimize outcomes and reduce total costs.”