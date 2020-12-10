 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Signs Agreement with Missouri Pharmacy Association to Provide Medication Safety Technology Education to Members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Association members will have the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors creating a State-Wide Network to support Value-Based Payer Agreements

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces an agreement with the Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA). The agreement calls for MPA to develop programing to educate members on TRHC’s medication safety software, MedWise, and promote the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors, expanding the skillset to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall costs.

MPA’s mission is to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team. MPA is the first state pharmacy association in the country to sign the MedWise co-marketing agreement. Several other states are in the process of completing the relationship.

“The Missouri Pharmacy Association looks forward to partnering with TRHC to bring awareness of polypharmacy and place MedWise in the hands of as many pharmacists in Missouri as we can,” said MPA Executive Director Ron Fitzwater, CAE, MBA. “MedWise’s ability to create a simultaneous, multi-drug analysis, identifies patients who are at high risk for adverse drug events. With this information, pharmacists can provide personalized medication management for the patient, a game-changer for pharmacy practice. This exemplifies our mission to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships, and as an integral part of the health care team.”

MPA has an affiliate pharmacist provider network called the Missouri Pharmacist Care Network (MO-PCN) designed to support and administer the state’s pharmacist patient care delivery by connecting payers and providers for the promotion of positive health outcomes. Membership in MO-PCN creates an immediate opportunity for pharmacists in Missouri to be leaders of medication safety.

“TRHC is proud to partner with MPA as it leads state pharmacy associations around the country in creating awareness of the safe use of medication,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “A primary role of pharmacists in the community is to promote patient wellness and safety. Through the broad use of MedWise, we are preparing Missouri pharmacists today and for the post-COVID-19 future. Our systems support pharmacists as they continue to be sought after for direct care, including the management of complex medication regimens to optimize outcomes and reduce total costs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Signs Agreement with Missouri Pharmacy Association to Provide Medication Safety Technology Education to Members Association members will have the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors creating a State-Wide Network to support Value-Based Payer AgreementsMOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Celynda G.Tadlock, PharmD, MBA, Chief Client Officer and EVP of Pharmacy Benefit Services
24.11.20
American Academy of Home Care Medicine Partners with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Offer Online Clinical Documentation Education for Members
19.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Heritage Health Solutions to Expand Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Services to Self-insured Employers
16.11.20
TRHC Forms a Strategic Alliance with the American College of Apothecaries (ACA) to Market TRHC Solutions to Members
12.11.20
Neil Medical Group Selects TRHC’s DoseMeRx to Provide Precision Dosing Services For Long-term Care Facilities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.20
2
Tabula Rasa Aktie: Health/Cloud IT rettet Menschenleben und spart Kosten mit weniger Nebenwirkungen